Notes from Home: People v. Money

Just by grace, I happen to be working on a section of my book regarding water rights and voting privileges in agencies controlling those rights. There are two basic kinds of voting rights in districts delivering agricultural water: “one man-one vote” districts, and “property-weighted” districts, or what CSU Chico professor Michael Perelman would call “one dollar-one vote.” The latter districts are dominated by their largest landholders and make decisions favorable to those landholders, often to the detriment of smaller landholders, non-landholding residents and communities within their boundaries.

These districts exist thanks to bills passed by the state legislature despite provisions in our state constitution clearly prohibiting property-weighted voting. The California Constitution, Article 1, sect. 22, adopted Nov. 5, 1974, states: “The right to vote or hold office may not be conditioned by property qualification.” Prior to 1974 the Constitution stipulated “No property qualification shall ever be required for any person to vote or hold office.” And, as if a warning, Article 1, section 7(b) reads: “A citizen or class of citizens may not be granted privileges or immunities not granted on the same terms to all citizens. Privileges or immunities granted by the legislature may be altered or revoked.”

In 1973, prior to the rewording of the California Constitution mentioned above, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld property-weighted voting in Salyer v. Tulare Lake Water Storage District. The feisty Salyers were ticked off at the Boswells for something they made the TLBWSD do, so the two big boys duked it out in the highest court in the land. The majority court opinion stated that water districts “provided no general public service and that the disproportionate effect of the district’s activities on landowners justifies weighted voting by property owned.”

Justice William O. Douglas wrote a dissenting opinion, however, documenting the deleterious effects on small landowners and residents of the district from the district’s operations. Merrill Goodall, a professor of government at Claremont who spent the last half of his career challenging property-weighted voting, summarized Justice Douglas’s dissent:

“Water storage districts, Douglas declared, ‘are considered exclusively governmental,’ and their property is ‘held only for governmental purpose,’ not in the proprietary sense. They are a ‘public entity,’ just as any other political subdivision. Directors of the district are ‘public officers of the state.’ The district possesses the power of eminent domain. Its works may not be taxed. It carries a governmental immunity against suit. The water storage district, Justice Douglas concluded, doesn’t escape the constitutional restraints relative to a franchise within a governmental unit. Otherwise, the ‘result is a corporate political kingdom undreamed by those who wrote our Constitution.’”

The truth is, in this country, no matter who you plan to vote for in the next election, we still hold the rights of people—to live, breathe, eat, vote, worship, get an education, have a job or a little piece of land—we hold those rights above the rights of people to make a bunch of money. One person, one vote. We believe in that.

The majority on a conservative Supreme Court can block that truth, at least temporarily, but even one justice can speak for it. We must hold on to that truth, and press on.