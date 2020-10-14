Notes from Home: Stillness

In my search for stillness, I’ve been reading one of my favorite authors, Parker J. Palmer. His life is an interesting one: raised Protestant, he became a Quaker; Berkeley-trained sociologist, he became a community organizer, then member and eventually leader of an intentional community in Pennsylvania, Pendle Hill. His book on finding your true vocation, Let Your Life Speak, has helped me find my voice; his book on community activism, The Active Life: A Spirituality of Work, Creativity and Caring, has given me new energy as I complete the book that I hope to carry into the world to repair our relation to land.

But last week I opened one I had trouble reading when I first bought it 10 years ago: The Power of Paradox. Perhaps it was because the title seemed so intellectual, and I was in reaction against things that would pull me back in that direction. Likely, it was because I wasn’t ready, because this time, paradoxically, it makes sense. It is his deep understanding of the social-political function of community that has captured my attention now. Written 40 years ago, his warnings about what happens to democracy when community disappears are prophetic. He wrote:

“We sadly mistake the task of politics if we focus all our efforts on petitioning or pressuring the institutions of government toward certain ends. The functioning of democratic institutions depends on the existence of a community, a community to which government is accountable, a community which gives people the power to make claims on those who govern.”

He continues: “But the American condition seems to be one of deepening privatism… We are more anxious to protect our roles as consumers than to develop our roles as citizens, more desirous of being able to buy our autonomy than letting our interdependence show… In truth, of course, we are interdependent… As the world economic crisis deepens, we will continue to learn just how interdependent we are.”

In this year of world economic crisis triggered by the world health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, which has amplified the disastrous powers of white privilege across the globe that have been tolerated much too long, we see the coming together of people to act as communities, to become communities, to realize and celebrate our interdependence, to save ourselves and the planet. In the stillness of this deep flowing river, Donald Trump is just a dead yellow autumn leaf floating on the surface.

Trudy Wischemann

