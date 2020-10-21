Notes from Home: Freeholders

Last week I wrote about my search for stillness and the discovery that “community” is the answer. This week, working another vein, I came across the word “freeholders” used in a state supreme court case regarding voting rights in irrigation districts. As the meaning sank in, I saw how land has been used to divide community, to slice-and-dice it, to define who belongs and who does not. Understanding this is a step in the right direction.
I had to look it up. In my legal dictionary, “freehold” is described as “those interests in land which could be associated with one who was considered a free man.” As I read that, a shadow in our history appeared, that free men only could hold property, at times only if they had the right color of skin. That slaves and women could not hold property because, at times in our history, they were property. That blacks, browns, various Asians, and Native Americans were not allowed to own land because they were deemed either inferior, unable to make “proper” use of the land, or too superior, such as the Japanese farmers in this valley who were a competitive threat to the (apparently inferior) white owners of property.
So that word, “freeholders”, which at first warmed my heart, turned sour. At first I was glad to see it again because it brought up a particular thread of American political thought—that a nation of freeholders was the only security against a warring world. America, made strong and beautiful by the equality created from evenly distributed resources, rights and privileges, these freeholders making and ensuring a free country—it was a good notion. But revisiting the reality of freeholding in this country made me think twice.
Three weeks ago, in “People v. Money”, I wrote about the two kinds of voting rights systems in irrigation districts, which are determined by the state laws governing their formation. In most “Irrigation” districts”, voting is one person/one vote. In most “Water” or “Water Storage” districts, voting is “property-weighted,” which means only landowners can vote and their votes are determined by how much land they own (either in terms of acres or assessed valuation.)
In both water district voting systems, however, you have to be a landowner in the district to run for office on its board of directors. In the state supreme court case I was examining, a non-landowning man, Saidul Z. Choudhry, who wanted to run for an opening on the board of Imperial Irrigation District, was refused by the county clerk on the basis that he wasn’t a freeholder in the district. The court ruled that the section of the California Water Code requiring landownership for this purpose was unconstitutional in the case of Imperial I.D. because the district supplies not only irrigation water to ag lands, but also many other services to non-farm and non-landowning people. It cited the provision in the California Constitution which provides “that the right to vote or hold office may not be conditioned by a property qualification.”
The concept of majority rule is completely overturned by the laws allowing property-weighted voting. In many districts with this system, it’s minority rule, sometimes a minority of one. It’s also become a kind of Catch-22 over the years. The property-weighted system, created at the behest of large landowners, is skewed toward landowner power and serves to maintain it, keeping the largest landowners in control of the water supply, which in turn makes it more difficult if not impossible to become a freeholder.
We still need to be a nation of freeholders. Here in California, if we are to continue to be a productive agricultural state, this undemocratic property-weighted voting system must be undone. And it can be, but it will take community to do it.
Parker J. Palmer, who I quoted last week, ended with this thought: “Community means more than the comfort of souls. It means, and has always meant, the survival of species.”
