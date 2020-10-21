Notes from Home: Freeholders

So that word, “freeholders”, which at first warmed my heart, turned sour. At first I was glad to see it again because it brought up a particular thread of American political thought—that a nation of freeholders was the only security against a warring world. America, made strong and beautiful by the equality created from evenly distributed resources, rights and privileges, these freeholders making and ensuring a free country—it was a good notion. But revisiting the reality of freeholding in this country made me think twice.

Three weeks ago, in “People v. Money”, I wrote about the two kinds of voting rights systems in irrigation districts, which are determined by the state laws governing their formation. In most “Irrigation” districts”, voting is one person/one vote. In most “Water” or “Water Storage” districts, voting is “property-weighted,” which means only landowners can vote and their votes are determined by how much land they own (either in terms of acres or assessed valuation.)

In both water district voting systems, however, you have to be a landowner in the district to run for office on its board of directors. In the state supreme court case I was examining, a non-landowning man, Saidul Z. Choudhry, who wanted to run for an opening on the board of Imperial Irrigation District, was refused by the county clerk on the basis that he wasn’t a freeholder in the district. The court ruled that the section of the California Water Code requiring landownership for this purpose was unconstitutional in the case of Imperial I.D. because the district supplies not only irrigation water to ag lands, but also many other services to non-farm and non-landowning people. It cited the provision in the California Constitution which provides “that the right to vote or hold office may not be conditioned by a property qualification.”