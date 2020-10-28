Letter: Appreciation after family loss

Dear Editor,

In the early part of October my daughter-in-law (Michelle Brooks) passed away from a sudden illness. My wife and I wish to thank the community of Exeter for the outreach to my son and his four children. So much kindness was expressed to them in the way of providing meals, cards and well wishes. We lived in Exeter for a number of years and raised our sons there, it was an excellent community then and it is gratifying to see that it is still a giving, generous and loving place. Thank you, Exeter.

Bill and Lorna Brooks

Formerly of Exeter