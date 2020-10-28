Opinion: Letters in support of Drew Phelps

Dear Editor,
As a retired school superintendent, I have come to realize that certain people are well-suited for certain positions. For State Assembly District 26, that person is Drew Phelps.
I have known Drew his entire life and he is intelligent, thoughtful, mature, caring, and competent in all his endeavors. He will bring energy and enthusiasm to our state legislature. At a critical time for so many issues in our area including water, homelessness and healthcare, Drew is innovative and is dynamic in working toward solutions. He has the experience in Sacramento working for former State Senate Andy Vidak to get legislation passed and Drew will be our advocate in advancing legislation to meet our local needs.
As a Vietnam veteran, I am confident that Drew will support continued and improved services for men and women who have served our country with valor and distinction.
Please join me in voting for and electing Drew Phelps for State Assembly, District 26.
John Beck
Veteran and retired Tulare City Schools Superintendent
Dear Editor,
As a person with Tulare roots, a Dinuba businessowner and a resident of Visalia, I have always taken a keen interest in elections which will result in improvements for our region within the state of California. This election is vital for our District 26 communities. We need strong business-oriented leadership and someone who will understand the economic challenges we face. I have spent considerable time with Drew Phelps and he has made a very positive impression upon me. He knows and understands that workforce development is key for staying competitive and viable entering the third decade of the 21st century.
Drew has worked in the private sector in land use and zoning. He understands what successful public-private partnerships look like. It is crucial that our local industries stay relevant, productive, and efficient, and not get left behind. I can foresee working with Drew Phelps to make this a reality. I fully endorse Drew Phelps for District 26, State Assembly.
Fred Ruiz
Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus Ruiz Foods Products, Inc.
Dinuba
Dear Editor,
The water issue is on everyone’s mind these days and we are at a critical crossroads in our area. As a farmer and Mid-Kaweah GSA water board member, I know firsthand the challenges and the need for strong leadership. We need an exceptional assemblymember with a solid grasp of the complexities of SGMA, storage and conveyance.
After discussion with Drew Phelps, I am convinced he is the man to lead our area into the future. He will be our district’s advocate. While it does seem as if our issues fall on deaf ears among those in Sacramento, Drew will make sure our voices are heard and conveyed. Drew is also an excellent listener and processes information and facts and figures very quickly. This will lead to favorable results for farmers and for all of us who depend on water every single day.
On November 3rd, please join me in support of Drew Phelps for California Assembly, District 26.
Dave Martin
Dear Editor,
I am a lifelong Republican but come November 3rd, I am casting my vote for Drew Phelps for State Assembly. I don’t recall ever voting for a Democrat before, but this time it is an easy choice to make. Drew Phelps is bright and articulate, and he understands how to get legislation passed, legislation that will serve in the best interest of our District. Devon Mathis has been a do-nothing assemblyman starting from his first day in office. Efforts to get him involved in saving our hospital were denied. One can safely assume that his refusal to assist the Citizens for Hospital Accountability was related to his acceptance of a large sum of money from HCCA. During this same period of time, Drew Phelps worked diligently to rid our hospital of its corrupt management.
Devon Mathis often mentions that he is a veteran. As someone who served in the United States Army, I have a tremendous amount of respect for my fellow veterans. However, being a veteran does not give us a right to be ineffective at the taxpayers expense. After six years with no significant accomplishments for our district, Mathis needs to go. Vote for Drew Phelps, Assembly District 26.
Bill Postlewaite
Retired Tulare City School District Superintendent
Dear Editor,
Seventy years ago, my husband and I supported a young dentist who was running for mayor of Tulare. He was only 29, and had some ideas that were unpopular at the time, like cleaning up Tulare and closing down some of its illegal establishments. Tom Drilling served with distinction and courage in that role, as he had in World War II.
A few years ago, Tulare faced another crisis when its hospital closed down, and the grandson of that dentist put his considerable energy and talents into the efforts to reopen the hospital as an institution that was operated for the benefit of the community. His work was vital to the success of that campaign, and Tulare once again has a community hospital.
That’s an example of why I am supporting Drew Phelps as a candidate for state assembly. I have seen his ability to communicate, build consensus and accomplish difficult objectives. He has worked for and with both Republicans and Democrats. This is the kind of leadership we need in Sacramento … leadership our district has not seen from its current assemblymember. I urge you to vote for Drew Phelps for the 26th District Assembly seat so we can have leadership and vision tailored to our needs.
Pat Hillman
Trustee
Tulare County Board of Education