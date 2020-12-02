Notes from Home: Wish Lists

In the earliest years, it never occurred to me that having a horse would require moving from the home we lived in when I made those lists. I imagined that the horse would live in my bedroom with me (where else?) The Christmas nativity scenes with Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus in a stable surrounded by oxen, lambs, and the blessed donkey that brought them there never seemed like a hardship to me. I envied them.

So when, just before my eleventh birthday, my dad got a wild hair and drove my brother Dave and I to the Enumclaw Auction, just to see what might happen, and ended up bidding on a horse and got it cheap, and then had to come home and explain to my mother what he’d just done, a whole series of events began to unfold. These included a move to an old farmhouse on five acres just days before Christmas, and just two months after the birth of their fourth child. The end of his marriage to my mother may have begun in Enumclaw, I don’t know. I’ll save you, sweet reader, the gory details, the cascade of unforeseen consequences, the unhappiness when the dream fizzled. That may have been when I learned the truth behind the old saying “be careful what you wish for.”

But if you asked me now “What do you want for Christmas?” the list would be just as impossible. I’m one of the fortunate 1% of the world’s population: I have most everything I want and more than what I need. My list would go to the heart of the matter of life on this planet, and my desires to be part of its holiness.

Number one? World peace, or at least the cessation of hostilities, killings, maimings, brutalities to one another that we just can’t seem to stop doing. An end to the supposed need to make gazillions of dollars selling arms, rockets, nukes, any damned thing that explodes and kills to people with shorter fuses than we pretend we have.

Number two is related to number one: a more even distribution of land and other means of existence to people around the world, across the nation, throughout the state, within the Valley, surrounding my town. Because if we had that, my town would be a better place to live, our valley would be more sustainable and equitable, our state freer of political bondage, our nation a place of liberation, the world more whole. Gardens instead of bread lines.

And last, I’d like someday to lie down with the lion and the lamb. It would be great if it was in a stable with a horse, too, maybe even a cow with calf, and chickens and bats in the rafters, spiders and mice in the corners. Hay enough for all.

Blessings on you as you make your lists.

