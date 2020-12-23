Letter: Let the light show go on, Grinch!

The Grinch even put candy canes through a tube instead of handing them out. I realize we are in a pandemic and need to be very cautious. But there are also people committing suicide because of depression and people without food and jobs.

So let the light show go on! Let people have some joy. We can do it and be careful. That letter was far from the truth. You need to get your story straight, “Scrooge”!

Exeter is a wonderful town. You just insulted businesses and the people of Exeter!

Jan Crawford

Exeter