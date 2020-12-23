Letter: Let the light show go on, Grinch!

Dear Editor,
The person who wrote the [Dec. 9 letter to the editor, “Dismayed by downtown holiday event’s disregard of state coronavirus report”] about the downtown light show and the Grinch should be ashamed of himself! All the time and money that went into trying to help others. To put smiles on faces that are so sad. I was down there several times and people were in masks and social distancing.
The Grinch even put candy canes through a tube instead of handing them out. I realize we are in a pandemic and need to be very cautious. But there are also people committing suicide because of depression and people without food and jobs.
So let the light show go on! Let people have some joy. We can do it and be careful. That letter was far from the truth. You need to get your story straight, “Scrooge”!
Exeter is a wonderful town. You just insulted businesses and the people of Exeter!
Jan Crawford
Exeter