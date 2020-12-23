Notes from Home: December Light

And it does seem like a mission, as if the sun knows I need to be reminded. Reminded of what? Beauty? Of the great eternal? The cycles of life?

Maybe it’s simply being reminded of grace. By grace I have this house, with its luxury of a utility room where the daily needs of my life are stored, where some of the work of keeping body together with my wandering soul goes on. Where I get centered. That I, with my bouts of creativity and insanity, can get centered is the grace of it all. I could just as easily have been a bag lady.

Some 65 years ago, I saw another kind of December light at my first Christmas Eve service. I was four or five; we lived on a small spit of land that stuck out into Puget Sound across Commencement Bay from Tacoma. My father had just completed his first community building project with our neighbors, the Browns Point Clubhouse. It was a combination community hall with floor-to-ceiling cantilevered windows overlooking the water, and a small room facing the parking lot which became our branch of the Tacoma Public Library. Below, on the water’s edge, was boat storage for small dinghies and sailboats, with a ramp into the bay.

There were no church buildings on the Point. A small congregation of fundamentalists met in Summer’s Store, a tiny market on the hill behind the club house, but otherwise we had no religious communities, no church buildings. A new Methodist congregation was forming, and they decided to hold a candlelight service in the club house. My family decided to go for Christmas Eve, even though we were not church people. So did most everybody else who lived on the Point.

Every year, there was a boat from Tacoma that sailed along the edges of Commencement Bay on Christmas Eve bedecked with lights and broadcasting music, which we called the Christmas Ship. My mother remembers it carrying the choir from the College of Puget Sound singing from the deck, though my memory says the carols were recorded. But that night, on our first and only Christmas Eve in the new clubhouse, the Christmas Ship sailed by while we were gathered in that warm room, the whole community together, and it was beautiful to see and hear.

But then it came time for the candles. The lights were turned out, one candle was lighted, then another, and one by one each person lighted his neighbor’s candle. Each candle was reflected in the windows overlooking the dark bay, doubling the effect. As the light grew in the room, I comprehended something I had no name for, beyond beauty, and the understanding has never left me. The memory still brings me to tears.

May we mentally light each other’s candles this year and watch the light grow, illumining our precious, common lives together.