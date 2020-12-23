Prays Together: A Prediction and a Prescription

The amazing thing to me is that the religious leaders knew their scriptures, but made no effort to go to Bethlehem themselves to check this all out! Maybe that can be a reminder to all of us that it’s not only important to know what the Bible says, it’s even more important to believe it and to put it into practice.

There is a lot more I could say about the wise men and their arrival in Bethlehem to see the newborn king: how they worshiped Him, gave Him gifts and, because of a dream God gave them, returned to their own country without telling Herod of their discovery. But what I would like to share with you comes from the next chapter of Micah, verse 8: “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

That’s a powerful message for all, men and women, young and old alike. I’d like to call it a “prescription” for how those who would call themselves Christians should live. It’s not enough to just know verses and passages from the Bible. That’s certainly good, but it’s important that we put into practice the truths of God’s Word.

The question put to all of us is this: “What does the Lord require of [us]?” And the answer is so clearly and simply given. We are to “act justly”: living honestly; doing what’s right; being fair; and having integrity. We are to “love mercy”: showing kindness; being compassionate; and forgiving others. And we are to “walk humbly with our God”: trusting in His love and promises to us; and following His example of gentleness and humility.

To me that’s a good prescription for living, not only during the Christmas season, or in these COVID virus days, or in the aftermath of the recent elections, but for all time!