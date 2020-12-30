Notes From Home: Reset

So why do we mark it off in 365-day chunks? I think it’s to offer us the opportunity to reset our emotional clocks, to rein in the spooking horses, to settle down the wildly beating heart of December’s dark. To push the reset button on our lives and begin again.

Christmas is a time of looking backward and reveling in the warmth of whence we came: family, old friends, old homes we’ve known, times when we were children and could wonder without embarrassment. Some of us, when we do this, encounter ghosts. For some of us, making Christmas about something else is a creative, health-giving act—say, about being real, honest human beings with our neighbors, for instance, or letting some pregnant homeless woman sleep in the garage one night to shelter—you know, something like that. Either way, Christmas is a kind of interior reflective time, a time of remembrance and self-evaluation at the same time it calls us to forget self and see others, to respond to them. It’s a good way to end the year.

When New Year’s Day arrives, it’s tempting to shake that all off, to return to our individualism and wipe the slate clean, resolving to be a better person. Having indulged in looking back and inward through December, we turn to look outward and into January’s unknown.

Can we leave 2020 behind? The pain of this past year has been real, but I wish we could just stick with it awhile longer and keep learning from it. Yes, it’s been frightening to think how quickly one can die just from sharing the same breathing space as someone carrying the virus unknowingly. But hasn’t this made us incredibly aware of each other and how our bodies work?

It’s been awful, what our medical professionals have been through this past year. But hearing their stories, haven’t we come to see them as real people again, really dedicated people who work harder than most of us imagine possible? And haven’t we become far more aware of the nearly invisible people who make our lives possible daily, the essential workers who grow and harvest our food, truck it to stores, stock the shelves and stand at check-out counters, carry away our wastes? Haven’t we learned about real possibility?

And hearing the stories of black families shattered by police killing their loved ones, and of lives constantly conditioned by fear of white authorities, haven’t we grown in sympathy and compassion, perhaps even in resolve to be better? To be different, to change? Haven’t we started to see not only the necessity but the possibility of change?

I don’t want to put 2020 behind me. I want to carry it with me into 2021, to build on it and let it keep changing me. To reset the future with what we’ve learned from this past year, and not waste the lessons or the pain.