Notes from Home: Certain Errors

Ten years ago, about this time of year, the problem of misused state housing funds was discovered by two women realtors. They were trying to find mortgage assistance for their low-income clients after the housing crash, when prices had dropped low enough for ordinary people to again try to buy a home, the kind of homes those loans were meant to procure: rehabs, entry-level, existing construction, not new. When these women went to the city to inquire, they were told the funds were used up.

When it was discovered that those who received the loans (1) had loans from more than one of the three loan funds, sometimes all three (i.e., had been “stacked”); (2) were largely employees of the city and/or their friends and family who did not meet the income or other loan qualifications; (3) that in several instances the loans were used to purchase new homes—brand new homes built by (4) developer-friends of the city administrators, just a few months after discovering that (5) those city administrators were some of the highest-paid public employees in Tulare County, getting bigger salaries and benefits than their equivalent positions in Visalia and beyond—well, let’s just say the lid blew off. I remember it well. I was there. So was Pam.

The rest of her letter is an apology, but not to the community she thought she was serving. It’s an apology, a scant apology—an excuse, in fact—for the succession of incompetent, crafty, self-serving administrations which she helped bring into being and supposedly oversaw. The errors that have been committed by them may not have been illegal, but they’re certainly immoral as hell.

To me, the most distressing part of the Nov. 4 article was the end. The new city manager, Joe Tanner, “is not looking backward,” it said. “’I don’t play the blame game or point fingers,’” said Tanner. “‘I just want to move the organization forward… we are going to do things the right way from here.’”

I admire the sentiment and encourage the goal. I do wish, however, that somehow those responsible for incurring these debts could be held accountable. Perhaps the new city council will find a way to do both.

Trudy Wischemann is one of many battle-scarred Lindsay residents who have tried to keep the city on track over the years.

