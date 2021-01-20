Letter: Kaweah Delta handling COVID crisis with care for the community

My questions are always answered, my family and I have been able to get tested, and my wife and I are now getting signed up for vaccinations.

Gary and his team answer questions and provide up to date information through regular community meetings and a very complete website. They ensure safe health care for all patients at the hospital while expanding and adapting to meet the needs of COVID patients. They provide rapid COVID testing in seven sites in Visalia, Exeter, Lindsey, and Dinuba.

Gary Herbst and the team at Kaweah Delta continue to show great planning with their vaccination effort. I understand that as soon as the vaccine was available, there was a process for vaccinating up to 400 health care professionals a day. Kaweah Delta is now a leading part of the team providing COVID vaccinations to our whole community, providing the medical staff needed for the effort at the College of the Sequoias and other sites across the county.

Check out their site for more information, www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19.aspx.

Mark Fulmer

Visalia