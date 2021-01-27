Letter: Divided we fall without a foundation of faith

To the Editor,
Hatred in the heart of man leaves no room for peace; they do not co-exist. Hatred is fierce and gross in boldness of its passion. “…the churning of anger produces strife.” Proverbs 30:33b. There is a darkness increasing at a rapid pace over our nation, and its voice is getting louder with words of great consequence.
I am compelled to respond to [the opinion column] “Hidden Wounds” written by Trudy Wischemann and published in the Sun-Gazette on Jan. 20, because in my lifetime, I have never witnessed a nation of such division! Differences of beliefs, of politics, of thought, etc, have always existed and co-existed. However, with anger and hatred becoming aggressively pronounced, it stirs its followers to go beyond difference and express publicly thoughts to “eliminate those who walk a different path and who are referenced: ‘what do we call them, these people we live amongst… I want to punish them even to eliminate them for destroying my inaccurate sense of peace and order.’”
Why were such strong and harsh words never used during the tumultuous months of destructive riots a few months prior in several major cities in our nation; a real time of lawlessness which we have never experienced, demonstrating a true form of insurrection! There are many voices today that have become quite reckless and harmful.
The reality is: “A kingdom divided will fall.” …and its not due to one political party or the other. Its not due to one president or the other… It is solely due to the ever-increasing sin of rebelliousness against Almighty Holy God and His ways.
It is a just judgment of God coming upon our nation through the evils of mankind. “As in water face reflects face, so the heart of man reflects man.” Proverbs 27:19. We must ask ourselves, “What does my heart reflect?”
Because what really matters is one day, each one of us will stand before the Lord Jesus; no greater account will we ever give than before Holy Creator God.
Patsy K. Miller
Lindsay