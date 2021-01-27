Letter: Divided we fall without a foundation of faith

Why were such strong and harsh words never used during the tumultuous months of destructive riots a few months prior in several major cities in our nation; a real time of lawlessness which we have never experienced, demonstrating a true form of insurrection! There are many voices today that have become quite reckless and harmful.

The reality is: “A kingdom divided will fall.” …and its not due to one political party or the other. Its not due to one president or the other… It is solely due to the ever-increasing sin of rebelliousness against Almighty Holy God and His ways.

It is a just judgment of God coming upon our nation through the evils of mankind. “As in water face reflects face, so the heart of man reflects man.” Proverbs 27:19. We must ask ourselves, “What does my heart reflect?”

Because what really matters is one day, each one of us will stand before the Lord Jesus; no greater account will we ever give than before Holy Creator God.

Patsy K. Miller

Lindsay