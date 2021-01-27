Letter: Sun-Gazette provides factual, local news

Equally alarming was the disclosure that the Tulare County Sheriff has been making disturbing posts on the now defunct Parler social media site. Parler is recognized as being a communications platform for Trumpian conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. Posts often contained white supremacist dogma, anti-Semitism and QAnon propaganda.

What does Mike Boudreaux mean when he writes that “Trump will remain president after Jan. 20” … “things happening soon” … “Amen.”? Does he hold the same beliefs as many of those in the rioting mob? If so, he deserves a severe public censure—either by the Board of Supervisors or being soundly defeated by the voters in his next election.

The Sun-Gazette is local journalism at its best, providing readers with honest, factual news we can believe in. We wish you continued success with your in-depth reporting.

John and Shirley Kirkpatrick

Lindcove