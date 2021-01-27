Letter: Sun-Gazette provides factual, local news

Dear Paul and Reggie,
The Sun-Gazette is to be congratulated on its excellent Jan. 13 front page news report on the rioting that took place in the nation’s Capitol, and the associated editorial. The facts reveal that some in leadership positions for Tulare County are out of step with reality. Joe Biden was fairly and decisively elected. It is outrageous that our representatives, whose lives were threatened when the Capitol siege took place, only hours later would vote to object to the legitimate certification of the Biden presidency.
Equally alarming was the disclosure that the Tulare County Sheriff has been making disturbing posts on the now defunct Parler social media site. Parler is recognized as being a communications platform for Trumpian conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. Posts often contained white supremacist dogma, anti-Semitism and QAnon propaganda.
What does Mike Boudreaux mean when he writes that “Trump will remain president after Jan. 20” … “things happening soon” … “Amen.”? Does he hold the same beliefs as many of those in the rioting mob? If so, he deserves a severe public censure—either by the Board of Supervisors or being soundly defeated by the voters in his next election.
The Sun-Gazette is local journalism at its best, providing readers with honest, factual news we can believe in. We wish you continued success with your in-depth reporting.
John and Shirley Kirkpatrick
Lindcove