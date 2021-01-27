Letter: Visalia officers humanely relocate homeless from riverbank

To the Editor,

I want to publicly thank Chief Salazar for the work of his officers in cleaning up the encampment along the riverbank. I heard the report provided to the city council this week.

I strongly support their efforts to help those members of our community choose to camp or live on the streets with the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team while understanding that they must balance this work with meeting the health and safety needs of our whole community.

I very much appreciated the work Chief Salazar’s officers did cleaning up the island at St. John’s and Burke and the surrounding area. I understand it took several days and the amount of human and other waste was enormous.

It was disappointing to learn of the great damage done by those choosing to live on the banks. The loss of more than half of the oaks out there hurt our environment was a loss for us all. The digging into the levee by those out there greatly increased our risk of flooding.

I remember the last flood and the damage it caused. Too many have forgotten or never known our history of flooding.

I also want to thank Chief Salazar and his team for working to find housing for those who had to be moved out. The Visalia Police officers on the HOPE team are terrific in their diligence, kindness, and patience.

Chief Salazar and all of his officers have earned the appreciation and respect of all of us who make Visalia our home. Sincerely,

Mark Fulmer

Visalia