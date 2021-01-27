Prays Together: Pro-Life, more than a religious or political issue

Our Tulare-Kings Right to Life team left the event feeling tremendously inspired and encouraged. This experience was a reminder that abortion is more than a religious or political issue. It is a human rights issue. When people join together for a common cause despite their differences and disagreements in other areas, beautiful things happen. Although it is not what the media reflects, there is diversity, strength and unity within the pro-life community.

Oftentimes it is precisely the media that causes so much division. It thrives on highlighting the ugly, causing us to lose faith, hope and love for the world and each other. It can make us feel tired, emotionally drained and done with it all. If this is you right now, I understand. Nevertheless, we must not lose sight of the countless gifts and blessings that stare us in the face each day.

Life is an incredible gift. In fact, it is an unalienable right. Our lives began before we were born and from the very moment of our conception, we are unique, irreplaceable and valuable. Abortion is a violation of the right to life of every human being. It not only destroys a precious, innocent life in the womb but it often leaves emotional scarring in the hearts of both men and women.

Terrisa Bukovinac, founder and executive director of Pro-Life San Francisco and president of Democrats for Life of America states: “I am a liberal pro-life atheist, and I recognize abortion is a violation of our right to not be unjustly discriminated against and killed. You don’t have to believe in anything supernatural to acknowledge that abortion kills a unique member of our human family.”

Terrisa is a fearless pro-life activist and friend. Despite the differences between us, I feel honored and blessed to fight in this cause with her. Our shared love for women and unborn children propels us to do our part in making a difference for life, in our own unique way. I hope it inspires you to do the same!

Mari Lupercio is the director of Latinos4Life a division of Tulare Kings Right to Life. Prays Together is a rotating faith-based commentary and advice column between the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church of Exeter, Church of Christ of Exeter, Nazarene Church of Exeter, Church of God of Exeter, the New Life Assembly of God and Rocky Hill Community Church as well as the Lemon Cove Presbyterian Church.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.