Notes from Home: Real News

All this past month, since our rude Epiphany at the Capitol, my thoughts have been captured by this question: how do we bridge the cultural divide in this country before it ruptures? The divide has been with us since the first civil war and before. In fact, I think the divide is always with us, even within us. That’s why it’s so painful.

That we can’t agree on the validity of the election bothers me most. It’s one thing for the former president to have trouble admitting he lost. We could write him off as a sore loser, which he is, or a spoiled baby or whatever and let history have its way with him. It’s another thing entirely to have large sections of the electorate and their elected representatives still believing he did not lose, believing that the election was rigged by some conspiracy among bedeviled liberals whose media do not report the real news. It’s crazymaking to have all these people believing unreal news from media that do not hold to any journalistic standards of truth or the proper ways to convey it.

Luckily, last week I stumbled into a copy of Walter Cronkite’s autobiography, A Reporter’s Life (1996). Cover to cover, the story of his journey through journalism as it evolved, from newspaper to radio to television, is a story of the importance of the profession in maintaining democracy. It is also a story of the trials journalism faces every day of its life, as people in power work to skew the news—the truth and its conveyance to the public—to their advantage.