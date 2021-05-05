Notes From Home: Mothering Earth

Not having made that sacrifice myself, I stand here feeling somewhat empty-handed.

In a book of daily meditations by Franciscan Richard Rohr, thoughts on motherhood were described from a book by Sara Ruddick called Maternal Thinking: Toward a Politics of Peace. What Rohr selected to contemplate was Ruddick’s idea of “attentive love,” that what mothers engage in is attention, adjusting their lives on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis around the child’s growing, changing needs. A few weeks ago I wrote about the “diffuse focus” required by mothers, recognizing that under insecure circumstances, a mother must not only keep her attention on the child, but also on the events occurring in the environment around them (such as exploding bombs in war zones or ICE patrols at the border.) But the love given through attention is the same, whether focused or diffuse: it is all-consuming either way. Those of us who have had that kind of attention are eternally in debt.

Can we say the same thing about Mother Earth? If you are still breathing (which you must be to be reading this), she is providing you with oxygen refreshed by the green parts of plants all around you. If you have water to drink, it’s come to you from the sky, where the sun has evaporated water from the oceans (and elsewhere,) which moves in air currents onto land and is changed back into water droplets that fall (thanks to Mother’s relentless gravity) down to the surface pure and clean. If you’ve got food to eat, it came from her skin, seeds transformed by water droplets and sun energy into green plants that feed us and make new oxygen. I could go on.

How many children can this mother nurture? Perhaps I should say “ungrateful” children, because some of us have realized its time to pay this mother some attention. It seems to me that both these mothers, our human ones and Earth, the meta-mother, could benefit from some reciprocal attentive love.

Trudy Wischemann is a human-earth daughter who writes. You can send her your child- parenting stories c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.