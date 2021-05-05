Notes From Home: Mothering Earth

Trying to prepare for Mother’s Day this Sunday, I find myself slightly rerouted. My own mother is beginning to slip, becoming more naked by the day, more transparent. The parent in her tries to stay in the saddle, but the cinch has come loose. The horse is slipping out from underneath its gear. She doesn’t seem to realize, or acknowledge, that a fall is coming. We are barely realizing we need to be ready to catch her.
There’s a little comfort in knowing we have millions of people as company on this leg of the journey. Just a little. But it’s hard to tell if the distress of losing a mother is greater than the distress of having to try to prevent something that is inevitable. Both are wake-up calls.
She has lost both of her sons. The last one was doubly painful because she didn’t see it coming and she doesn’t really know how it happened. Her own mother she rejected as wrathful, and Mom neither saw her own mother’s death coming or even knows where she’s buried. Let us just say that parenting is hard. Perhaps motherhood is even harder, having sacrificed the security of earning money for the profitless joy of bringing (in our case, four) people into the world and keeping them temporarily safe.
Not having made that sacrifice myself, I stand here feeling somewhat empty-handed.
In a book of daily meditations by Franciscan Richard Rohr, thoughts on motherhood were described from a book by Sara Ruddick called Maternal Thinking: Toward a Politics of Peace. What Rohr selected to contemplate was Ruddick’s idea of “attentive love,” that what mothers engage in is attention, adjusting their lives on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis around the child’s growing, changing needs. A few weeks ago I wrote about the “diffuse focus” required by mothers, recognizing that under insecure circumstances, a mother must not only keep her attention on the child, but also on the events occurring in the environment around them (such as exploding bombs in war zones or ICE patrols at the border.) But the love given through attention is the same, whether focused or diffuse: it is all-consuming either way. Those of us who have had that kind of attention are eternally in debt.
Can we say the same thing about Mother Earth? If you are still breathing (which you must be to be reading this), she is providing you with oxygen refreshed by the green parts of plants all around you. If you have water to drink, it’s come to you from the sky, where the sun has evaporated water from the oceans (and elsewhere,) which moves in air currents onto land and is changed back into water droplets that fall (thanks to Mother’s relentless gravity) down to the surface pure and clean. If you’ve got food to eat, it came from her skin, seeds transformed by water droplets and sun energy into green plants that feed us and make new oxygen. I could go on.
How many children can this mother nurture? Perhaps I should say “ungrateful” children, because some of us have realized its time to pay this mother some attention. It seems to me that both these mothers, our human ones and Earth, the meta-mother, could benefit from some reciprocal attentive love.
