Half Way Home

Prior to voting, the commissioners did not read the written public comments submitted for the hearing, despite the limitations on oral participation due to COVID. They did exactly as the Tuscan proponents asked: they accepted the staff report, took public comments, and adopted Resolution No. 11 21/2022 hands down. In a supposedly public process held by supposedly public servants, the LAFCo commissioners heartily approved the formation of a district that will remove any public participation in the decisions over their groundwater supply, their lifeblood, and acted as if they’d triumphed.

On some level it’s good to have it over. Butte County’s officials have been postponing this decision for 16 months, one month at a time, which makes it hard to keep the public’s attention. The people in Butte County who opposed the TWD, however, made good use of the time and developed arguments against it complete with supporting data, which will be used to take this decision into both the legal courts and the court of public opinion. The opaque public process which was used to wrangle approval is now subject to legal complaint. And now this particular case offers the chance to make it clear to citizens throughout California just how bad property-weighted voting is when it comes to protecting local water supplies and promoting the common good.

Fifty years ago, when Claremont professor Merrill Goodall joined with several other faculty and grad students to initiate the research into the problems with this political form, the impacts were less apparent, less well developed. Property-weighted voting became legal in 1913, but that kind of district flourished like an algae bloom in the 1950s and ’60s with the onset of water projects designed to irrigate waterless lands on the west side: the San Luis Unit of the Central Valley Project (feds) and the State Water Project built on the dam at Oroville (in Butte County nonetheless,) with some water developed by the Army Corps of Engineers’ dams on the Kings, Kaweah, Tule and Kern. Fifty years later, the impacts are well-developed and many have been documented. The whole state suffers from the political domination of the big players, whose wealth has grown at the expense of smaller farmers on the east side and the communities built on this healthier, more democratic system of producing food and fiber.

The story is ours to tell, we here on the east side: stories about both the grief of loss and the value of what was taken. The details of how it happened are also in us, ours to tell. Water policy does not need to stay in the hands of people who simply build family fortunes with it, and shouldn’t. We can change that. We’re half way home, and we have everything we need. The only thing that keeps us from getting closer to home is the question whether or not we will stand up and speak, whether or not we will tell these stories.

