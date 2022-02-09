Letter: Thanks, Kaweah Health

How do they spend hours each day listening and responding to each crisis and then put it all behind them before going home to families and loved ones? There is no “off” button to reset—to us they are all special people. Nurses don’t just stroll here—they are constantly double timing it to the next person. Their organized efficiency is impressive.

As we write this my wife is still recovering in one of the small rooms in the 54-year-old original hospital building. We are thus reminded our local hospital needs more patient capacity with rooms designed to accommodate the modern technology and medical equipment available in today’s world.

Full disclosure, I opposed the last hospital bond a few years ago because of a misleading campaign that attempted to hide the real impact on local property taxes. I hope to comment further in a future piece for The Sun-Gazette focusing on our recent explosive local population growth and limited hospital capacity.

But this letter is simply meant as a salute to the nurses and doctors who continue to maintain a sunny attitude no matter how difficult the challenge of COVID or other medical challenges. We did see a few tears being shed in a small group of nurses in the ER as one apparently described an unsuccessful effort to save a special patient they knew.

Our continuing stay at Kaweah Health makes us realize that much of our health care is provided by medical professionals who have immigrated to America. We are grateful that so many of the best and brightest people from foreign countries have chosen to become American citizens. Their skills and culture enrich us all.

Jerrold and Nannette Jensen

Visalia