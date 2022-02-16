Where could that crack, that opening, come from? I think the churches are called to that role: to mediate the violence that spurts from fear and pain, to remind human hearts of what they’re made. There are lots of reasons why the churches don’t; many are now so beleaguered with their own survival that they don’t feel up to the task of intermingling with human society.

But I think the people who are left in the pews are God’s missionaries, as are the pastors behind the pulpits. It doesn’t take large numbers of people to initiate change—in fact, large numbers can prevent such a change from happening. It really just takes one or two people to step up to the plate. And I don’t mean the collection plate, although that symbolic act, too, is a reflection of the dawn we need to see. “We are the people of God,” someone needs to say, then ask: “What are we to do?”

In the Christian church, Easter is coming. In two weeks some of us will walk around with ash smudged on our foreheads, a reminder of how much trouble we humans have getting along with each other and the world. Those smudges mark the start of Lent, a time of recognizing the need for sacrifice, preparing us to receive the ultimate sacrifice God’s Son will make. Then will come the triumphal march toward Bloody Friday and the embarrassment of human weakness.

And then, come Sunday, at the crack of dawn, the tiny miracle we can’t seem to remember will be revealed: we’re not in this alone. There is something much bigger than our daily human dilemma of how to live with each other. That tiny miracle means there’s a different way of living with each other than the hell we keep recreating, and we can reach for it. There’s peace in that crack, and power in that peace if only we would trust it.

It’s always the crack of dawn somewhere. Remember that.

Trudy Wischemann is a perpetual student of faith who writes. You can send her your perceptions of dawn c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.