EDITORIAL: Unmasking the truth about Unmask Tulare County

Editor’s Note: This editorial is written to coincide with the publication of an opposition-editorial (op-ed) written by Unmask Tulare County Inc. president, Jimmy Malloy.

Comments online regarding former Sun-Gazette reporter Ben Irwin’s story, Unmask Tulare County issues illegitimate cease-and-desist ‘order’ to local governments clearly indicates it drew the ire of those within, and sympathetic to, the Unmask Tulare County movement. Founder of the group, Jimmy Malloy, called the piece misinformation in an op-ed published here. He even looked up the definition to remind readers what the term means. Unfortunately he didn’t apply the term to himself.

The Sun-Gazette stands by the reporting of our piece, because every sentence is based in fact. Though it would appear as if Unmask Tulare County is engaging in misinformation themselves.

The story published last week appropriately identified that the “cease and desist order” that an Unmask Tulare County member recited at a Visalia Unified School District meeting on Feb. 9 as illegitimate. For starters, it was not filed with any court. Simply announcing “cease and desist” does not make it legally binding, or binding at all. In fact, it is our point of view that using those terms in a non-legal context can be dangerous to those who do not understand that a cease-and-desist order only has enforcement powers if it comes from the courts. To knowingly say anything otherwise would in fact be misinformation.

Malloy states that his movement has been confused because they are told they are in the minority but the overarching narrative in media, but everybody they speak to shares their values. The fact that this is anecdotal at best, Malloy says that the “common denominator is that they just don’t know what to do about it.” The Sun-Gazette knows what they should do about it, but more importantly what they shouldn’t do about it. Verbally assaulting school trustees is a tried and true method to vent frustrations. Lobbing insults thinly veiled by rage has been all too common since last summer. But while this avenue makes a lot of noise it does not equate to democratic action. Two methods for changing the system is to sue those at the heart of a grievance, and run candidates against elected officials you feel are not representing your issues when the next election occurs. Anything else would be extragovernmental and perhaps illegal.

It seems as though Malloy and members of Unmask take particular issue with The Sun-Gazette’s piece for classifying Unmask Tulare County as anti-mask and anti-vaccine. Based on the name alone any reasonable person would come to the conclusion that Unmask Tulare County is working against masking precautions. Even deeper, any time spent listening to public comment at VUSD meetings would point out that Unmask Tulare County is against masking at schools. Further still, the “cease and desist” letter demands that VUSD not require “COVID-19 injections” (I’m assuming this means vaccines) as a prerequisite to attend or work at their schools. Unmask Tulare County has held rallies that revolve around these two topics, which would leave us to ask that if you are not anti-mask and anti-vaccine, then what are you?

Malloy writes that Unmask Tulare County believes, “that humans possess the inalienable right to choose for themselves what medical interventions are right for them and their families.” This is certainly a point where Unmask Tulare County and The Sun-Gazette agree. But where Unmask Tulare County quickly careens off the rails is when options they prefer not to take are offered. Independent study, private schools, home schooling are all alternative options to a mask and vaccine mandate. Why they don’t choose those is anyone’s guess.

To make matters even more confusing, Malloy says that he “never agreed to co-parent with the government.” And we believe that is true as well. But we wonder who from the government ever wanted to co-parent with him?

Malloy said that Unmask Tulare County is “not a fringe minority of knuckle-dragging, extremist science deniers.” Instead he says they are members in the community who believe their local representatives are forcing California policy on citizens instead of representing their constituents’ wants to the state. But he doesn’t point out that local school board trustees are at the bottom of the federalist food chain. Their job is to be a trustee of state and local education funds and institute state education policy. Simply put, Unmask Tulare County is barking up the wrong tree.

Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire told Malloy during a rally – if not privately as well – that their fight is with the state, not their local electeds. By verbally assaulting local trustees during public comment they are again making a lot of noise, but backing it up with absolutely no meaningful action. To lend any form of guidance to Unmask Tulare County: Your fight is with legislators who serve both you and the trustees you are fighting against.

Some guidance for people who are not members of Unmask Tulare County: this kind of toxic public rhetoric and misconstruing of legal terms only serves their purpose. If they begin to participate in the democratic process and unseat board members, the most likely outcome would be a devastating impact on funding for all students on campuses in Tulare County. That can lead to fewer programs of all kinds that help students who don’t mind the masks or vaccines at all, because what they are getting in return is an education.