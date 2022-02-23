What makes this book so compelling to me is that he brings all these pieces of his identity with him and still concludes that love is not just the way, but the only way, to work for improvements in the conditions of this life. Where the book really caught me, however, was in the third chapter, “Making Do and Making New.” Honoring his relatives’ capabilities in making do with what they had, and making new things from the old, Bishop Curry identifies that strength as the foundation for working for a better America.

Bishop Curry has invested himself in finding ways to heal the dividedness of the country. He says the first place to start is to “identify the shared moral values and spiritual principles where we agree.” One place just might be the art of making do. It’s quality of rural people everywhere, from African villages to homesteads in North Dakota. Even people in New York ghettos, who mostly came from rural places and were seduced from or driven out of their rural homes, find that making do makes it possible to make home here in America where everything is built on procuring new things.

In this region, conservatives are more likely than liberals to share my passion for making do; in fact, it is more a value of class than political persuasion. But it goes beyond class: it’s part of our national inheritance as an initially rural people. One of the things we saw blossom in the first months of the pandemic was the (secret) joy of relearning the art of making do. It’s in our bones. It’s in the history of victory gardens grown during WWII, the craft of canning and freezing our food. Many of the building techniques now recommended for making our homes more environmentally responsible, like solar heating and passive cooling, come from knowledge we acquired when we first settled here and learned how to adapt to the arid West.

The strength that comes from making do may be what could unite us here in this region. Here in the San Joaquin Valley we are an abundant stew of peoples from other places with histories and cuisines that mark us ethnically, but what we have in common is that we still eat food we used to grow ourselves and might be able to do so again. We could be the hotbed of reconciliation.

