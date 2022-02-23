OP-ED: Unmask Tulare County

Editor’s note: This opposition editorial regards The Sun-Gazette’s reporting over an illegitimate cease-and-desist letter addressed to several public entities within Tulare County. The Sun-Gazette afforded the founder of Unmask Tulare County the space to respond, but also authored an editorial in light of Malloy’s claims of misinformation. That editorial can be found here.

Misinformation.

This word was relatively unknown just two years ago. According to Miriam-Webster, the word is a noun, defined as, “incorrect or misleading information.” But in today’s world, it’s used more as an adjective; a way to describe anything (or anyone) that challenges an approved or accepted narrative. The word has evolved from an objective, neutral phrase into a weapon that can be used to silence opposing viewpoints and quench healthy debate.

When people ask me why we started Unmask Tulare County, I tell them it was because we felt led by the Lord to do so. If I’m being perfectly honest, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. But in June of 2021, we recognized that something was not right. We were fifteen months into ‘two weeks to flatten the curve,’ things were not adding up. We didn’t know what we could do about it, but we knew we had to do something. So we stepped out in faith and answered the call to action.

Over the last nine months, we’ve put countless hours into education, community organization and advocacy for our kids and communities. We’ve been amazed at what have become daily conversations with people who share our frustrations but have been told they are the minority, and they are wrong. They are often confused, as most people they talk to agree with them. But the common denominator is that they just don’t know what to do about it.

Our group is made up of everyday people who reflect the heart of this county. We are business owners, janitors, police officers, contractors, nurses, retail workers, teachers, students, government employees, stay at home moms and factory workers; just to name a few. We are everyday parents, grandparents, and community members; regular people just like you.

Contrary to what’s been reported about us, we are not anti-mask or anti-vaccine. We have many members who are fully vaccinated and proud of it. We also have many who personally have no problem wearing masks. The common thread between this diverse group of people is the belief that human beings possess the inalienable right to choose for themselves what medical interventions are right for them and their families. Specifically, when it comes to our children, we never agreed to co-parent with the government.

We are peaceful, but demand accountability for the actions (or inaction) of our elected leaders. We question the wisdom of policies and mandates that are illogical or have been proven ineffective. We ask questions that many do not, such as why, when dealing with a virus that preys mostly on people with co-morbidities, has there never been a push to reduce these co-morbidities? Why has there never been a campaign to encourage a healthy diet and exercise? Why are vitamins, which boost immunity in otherwise unhealthy American diets, not being encouraged? Why is there resistance to early intervention with drugs that have been FDA approved for years, which have been used successfully by millions across the world? Why are doctors being called before medical boards for prescribing these drugs? Why are we forcing our local business owners into bankruptcy over a virus that has a 99% survival rate?

As it relates to our children, these policies and mandates are even more confusing. Why did we completely shut down schools for over a year? After Tulare County schools received over $600,000,000 extra dollars to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, why did we quarantine entire classrooms of healthy children, forbid parents from coming on campus and cancel extracurricular events? Why are politicians and celebrities allowed to ignore mask mandates at football games while our children are required to wear masks at school?

While we would love to unmask people’s faces, our priority is to unmask their minds. Everything we do is to help people realize that it’s okay to ask questions when things don’t add up. It’s okay to challenge our leaders when we believe they are wrong. In the United States, the primary responsibility of our elected leaders is to secure the rights of the people, not limit them. When they get off course, the people have a responsibility to issue course correction. This is why we attend board meetings, why we hold protests and why we rally.

Which brings me back to that word we started with: “misinformation.”

Last week, there was an article published by the Sun Gazette about a public notice and demand that we’ve served to various elected governing boards. While there was no attempt by the author to contact us for clarification, there were several inaccurate and inappropriate statements about us in an obvious attempt to discredit us to the public. It was a textbook example of how to use actual misinformation (“incorrect or misleading information”) as a weapon to silence opposing viewpoints and quench healthy debate.

I am not angry about it; I believe that if we refuse to be offended, we cannot be divided. If you are reading this today, it’s because the Sun Gazette gave us the opportunity to respond. Please allow me to set the record straight. We are not a fringe minority of knuckle-dragging, extremist science deniers. We are many of your neighbors, family members, friends and co-workers who have come to realize during this pandemic that much of our local government has become backward. Instead of representing us toward Sacramento, many of our leaders are now representing Sacramento toward us.

Unmask Tulare County is here to help facilitate a shift in the mindset of our elected representatives. The actions we take are help remind them that they were elected to represent us, not rule us. Our hope is that they will correct course and show the kind of leadership required by this moment. If they do, we are ready and willing to issue our full support. If they do not, we will not stand idly by. We will use every non-violent tool in our Constitutional toolbox to replace them with those who will.