Also on Day Two, Americans were addressed by the archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Borys Gudziak. There are 200 congregations in the U.S. serving Ukrainians living here, most of whom have relatives living in their home country. “You can help,” he said. His first suggestion was to pray; his second was to call out the people in this country like Tucker Carlson and the other mouthpieces promoting Putin’s cause as righteous. Since then, Americans have been doing just that. Friday’s New York Times’ opinion section carried two pages of letters in support of the Ukrainians, and conservative David Brooks called out Trump and Fox News, while Republican Liz Cheney identified them as “the Putin wing of the GOP.” Mitt Romney referred to some of his Republican colleagues as “morons.”

Here is what I want to say. To those of you who have been fighting for the freedom to not wear a mask during the pandemic under the influence of the Putin-friendly former president, think a minute. Think what it would be like to have to fight for the freedom to live where you want, or work where you want, or say what you believe. Think what it would be like to have to fight to get those things back after they’ve been taken away by someone who believes he’s got the right to surround your home with armored tanks, men with rifles and rocket launchers, to blow up dams holding your water supply or the gas line that brings you your ability to heat your home or drive your car.

Think what it would be like if someone who said he was guarding your freedom showed his real hand and wiped it away with one grin. Start telling him no, we’re not going with you down that garden path. We want to keep our home land.

