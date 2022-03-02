“One if by land, two if by sea.” Those words from the beginning of America’s War for Independence came to me Saturday from the depths of my grade school education. Warning words, words of preparation: those words were the clue where and how we might meet the invading British army. The British were coming, and they were coming for us.
They claimed this was their land. They were coming for us because we had the audacity to claim that we who lived here had the right to determine how we would live here and how we would be governed. We also were claiming the right to keep the bounty of the land we worked and lived on, and use that wealth to develop this land into a country, not export it to the coffers of the already-rich in England.
You could say it was a war over trade and the conditions under which it would be practiced. You could say it was a war over taxation and fairness. You could say it was a war for freedom from the oppression of the landed aristocracy supporting the king and his kingdom. But it was a land war: a war over land and who has rights to it.
I think the same can be said of the horrible invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russian forces. When I, a post-war child, was being educated, the experts of the nation believed that nuclear weapons made land wars (by which they meant combat on the ground) impossible, unthinkable. At the moment of this writing, the unthinkable has happened: land-based military forces and airborne missiles are bombarding Ukraine, destroying what the Ukrainian people have built into a country with the wealth from their land and their people’s energies. They are fighting back with less firepower and greater resolve than the West imagined possible a week ago. This is Day Five; by Day Seven, when this issue of the paper hits the newsstands, we could be anywhere along a spectrum between human triumph and nuclear holocaust.
The truth is, most wars are land wars: contests over who will reign over a chunk of land. The Kenyan ambassador to the U.N., Martin Kimani, identified this eternal contest as “territorial integrity”: the desired goal that the people who live from and on a chunk of land have control over its use and products. In a brilliant address to the U.N. on Day Two, he built the case that the primary purpose of that international body is to promote territorial integrity around the world, to prevent the kind of brutal takeover, empire-building attempts we are witnessing in Ukraine at present. He understands the geographic component of this war completely from the historic experience of domination of the entire African continent by European empire builders.
Also on Day Two, Americans were addressed by the archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Borys Gudziak. There are 200 congregations in the U.S. serving Ukrainians living here, most of whom have relatives living in their home country. “You can help,” he said. His first suggestion was to pray; his second was to call out the people in this country like Tucker Carlson and the other mouthpieces promoting Putin’s cause as righteous. Since then, Americans have been doing just that. Friday’s New York Times’ opinion section carried two pages of letters in support of the Ukrainians, and conservative David Brooks called out Trump and Fox News, while Republican Liz Cheney identified them as “the Putin wing of the GOP.” Mitt Romney referred to some of his Republican colleagues as “morons.”
Here is what I want to say. To those of you who have been fighting for the freedom to not wear a mask during the pandemic under the influence of the Putin-friendly former president, think a minute. Think what it would be like to have to fight for the freedom to live where you want, or work where you want, or say what you believe. Think what it would be like to have to fight to get those things back after they’ve been taken away by someone who believes he’s got the right to surround your home with armored tanks, men with rifles and rocket launchers, to blow up dams holding your water supply or the gas line that brings you your ability to heat your home or drive your car.
Think what it would be like if someone who said he was guarding your freedom showed his real hand and wiped it away with one grin. Start telling him no, we’re not going with you down that garden path. We want to keep our home land.
Trudy Wischemann is a writer who remembers when the color red meant communist. You can send her your memories of war c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.