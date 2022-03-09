When I was a child I was sick all the time. “Upper respiratory infection” is what we’d call it now; then, the doctor simply called it “pharyngitis.” He said that was just a name for an infection of no known cause, so I just lived with three to five episodes per year until I left home. Then they all but disappeared.

When it appeared my youngest sibling was subject to similar episodes, a different doctor informed my mother that sometimes these things are caused by a virus carried by a family member. “Some people are carriers,” he told her, and she told me. “They don’t get sick from it, so they don’t know they have it, but they can give it to other people, especially in their families.” I don’t think it occurred to my mother then, at least on a conscious level, that she could be the source of our frequent illness. But for me, when the pandemic hit, this fact of life—that some people are carriers, and other people are receivers—was a vivid memory.

Sunday morning I woke up unexpectedly congested, and though I’d planned to go to church, I stayed home. One good by-product of having been a sickly child is that now I’m pretty aware of the early signs of an infection and have a few tricks to try to ward it off. As usual, my mind went back over the few people I’d seen recently, and one stranger I spoke with at WinCo the night before stood out.

I met him in the bulk foods section. He was buying particular flours to make tortillas that he gives away to friends and family. Our conversation started over the fear, triggered by the higher prices on the shelf signs, of what might be coming. His oatmeal was almost 50% higher than last year; mine (gluten-free) is twice as much per pound as his, but that’s normal. We compared gas prices we’d seen around town: yikes. It felt like two kindred spirits were talking until he opened a new paragraph about politics.