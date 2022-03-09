When I was a child I was sick all the time. “Upper respiratory infection” is what we’d call it now; then, the doctor simply called it “pharyngitis.” He said that was just a name for an infection of no known cause, so I just lived with three to five episodes per year until I left home. Then they all but disappeared.
When it appeared my youngest sibling was subject to similar episodes, a different doctor informed my mother that sometimes these things are caused by a virus carried by a family member. “Some people are carriers,” he told her, and she told me. “They don’t get sick from it, so they don’t know they have it, but they can give it to other people, especially in their families.” I don’t think it occurred to my mother then, at least on a conscious level, that she could be the source of our frequent illness. But for me, when the pandemic hit, this fact of life—that some people are carriers, and other people are receivers—was a vivid memory.
Sunday morning I woke up unexpectedly congested, and though I’d planned to go to church, I stayed home. One good by-product of having been a sickly child is that now I’m pretty aware of the early signs of an infection and have a few tricks to try to ward it off. As usual, my mind went back over the few people I’d seen recently, and one stranger I spoke with at WinCo the night before stood out.
I met him in the bulk foods section. He was buying particular flours to make tortillas that he gives away to friends and family. Our conversation started over the fear, triggered by the higher prices on the shelf signs, of what might be coming. His oatmeal was almost 50% higher than last year; mine (gluten-free) is twice as much per pound as his, but that’s normal. We compared gas prices we’d seen around town: yikes. It felt like two kindred spirits were talking until he opened a new paragraph about politics.
“I don’t know what you think about what’s going on in the world,” he said, “but if Donald Trump was still in office, this wouldn’t be happening.” I politely said “I don’t think that,” but it didn’t stop him. He gently unfurled the contents of his political basket, the proofs that Biden is corrupt and the certainty that he knows these things because his career was in law enforcement. “The CIA is corrupt,” he posited, then listed all the other institutions that no longer can be trusted. I did not unfurl the concrete certainties I have thanks to my Berkeley education, but did finally end the long paragraph by saying that I believe Donald Trump paved the way for Putin to invade Ukraine and that I will never forgive him for it. Thankfully, we returned to our common love for bulk baking goods and the hope for peace, then left each other without saying goodbye.
Midway through the paragraph, of course, the lovely man informed me that he did not get the vaccination for the COVID virus. His wife did—he “let” her make her own decision (thanks be to God)—but now she wishes she hadn’t and is still suffering side-effects. Standing there with my mask hanging trustingly around my neck, I suddenly realized I have become too relaxed. I should have stepped back a couple of feet, but I didn’t want to be impolite (or worse, look afraid.)
That man is a carrier, if not of the COVID virus, then most certainly of the “terroritis” that leads people to yearn for authoritarianism. I might not have seen that had I not begun reading Anne Applebaum’s little book Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism (2020), which I highly recommend. But he’s got all the signs: asymptomatic, community-spirited, disciplined—and afraid. I don’t know what the antidote is to that kind of fear, but we’d better find one soon.
