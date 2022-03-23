Mas Masumoto wrote a lovely piece for Sunday’s Fresno Bee (March 20, 2022) about spring and war. He mentioned two particular wars: the war against the corona virus we’ve been waging for two-plus years, and the war in Ukraine that is looking more and more like a war waged by the oligarch-backed authoritarians against the people of the world.

In his piece, Mas was holding together two things that want to fly in opposite directions. He said that so far, in his farmer’s heart, the power of spring is still winning, if only by a nose. I was really glad to hear that, and then realized that he was inviting us to join him.

Mas’s spring is not just enjoyment of beauty, the dilly-dally buttercups and singing birds. It’s the reentry to work: the work of soil conditioning, the work of tree and vine maintenance, the work of water management. It’s the work of acting against some of the plants that choose to emerge under spring’s urgings in order that those plants that feed his family and countless others will thrive. As an organic farmer, his selecting process is not done by spraying Round-Up or the other chemicals that non-organic farmers use. It’s done with an array of sustainable techniques like tilling, cover crops and predatory organisms. It takes years of experience and knowledge to do it well. It takes intelligence to recognize new conditions when they emerge. It takes massive heart.

It takes massive heart to farm as an individual these days, organic or not.