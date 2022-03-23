Mas Masumoto wrote a lovely piece for Sunday’s Fresno Bee (March 20, 2022) about spring and war. He mentioned two particular wars: the war against the corona virus we’ve been waging for two-plus years, and the war in Ukraine that is looking more and more like a war waged by the oligarch-backed authoritarians against the people of the world.
In his piece, Mas was holding together two things that want to fly in opposite directions. He said that so far, in his farmer’s heart, the power of spring is still winning, if only by a nose. I was really glad to hear that, and then realized that he was inviting us to join him.
Mas’s spring is not just enjoyment of beauty, the dilly-dally buttercups and singing birds. It’s the reentry to work: the work of soil conditioning, the work of tree and vine maintenance, the work of water management. It’s the work of acting against some of the plants that choose to emerge under spring’s urgings in order that those plants that feed his family and countless others will thrive. As an organic farmer, his selecting process is not done by spraying Round-Up or the other chemicals that non-organic farmers use. It’s done with an array of sustainable techniques like tilling, cover crops and predatory organisms. It takes years of experience and knowledge to do it well. It takes intelligence to recognize new conditions when they emerge. It takes massive heart.
It takes massive heart to farm as an individual these days, organic or not.
At this moment, our local agricultural oligarchs are waging silent war against the people who farm and the communities they support through control of water. Out in Kings County, two of the behemoths are duking it out over control of surface water and its conveyances: Sandridge Partners (aka John Vidovich) versus Tulare Lake Canal Co. (aka Boswell Corp.). A sideline war over water supply is simmering around the Quay Ranch development (proposed in 2007 but not built) south of Kettleman City. And all over the state, groundwater basins are in the process of being overtaken by the ag-oligarchs under the guise of locally controlled GSA groups, not unlike the struggle in Butte County I have mentioned in past columns.
The people will lose if we do not follow the beautiful example of the people of Ukraine and say, “You can’t have our land.” We will lose the independent farmers who contribute to our local economies and our social fabric, our base of local knowledge that keeps farming sustainable and more environmentally responsive, and more human when it comes to farm labor relations. We will lose the viability of our small towns to be incubators of place- and people-connected human beings. We will lose our ability to make decisions about where our water goes and at what price. About who drinks, and who doesn’t. About who eats.
So if you farm, I urge you to put on your spring camouflage and opinion-proof vests, then turn to the work you know best and have at it. You will be restored, not exhausted. As Mas wrote, “Every spring something is plowed into me.”
Meanwhile, the rest of us need to lock arms and line up in front of the behemoths’ lawyer-driven tanks. Read the news. Attend the hearings. Speak what you know. Write letters to the editors and the bureaucrats in charge of these decisions being made now. Let us join the Ukrainians in their heroic defense of their land by defending our own against the same pseudo-economic insanity.
Our forefathers—and foremothers—will be proud.
Trudy Wischemann is a rural advocate who writes. Send her your behemoth sightings and resistance ideas c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.
