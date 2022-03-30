Letter: VUSD superintendent makes introduction

Since I can remember, I wanted to be a teacher. I come from a family of educators. My mom taught first grade her entire career. I saw the impact she and others had on kids and knew that teaching was the career for me. I stepped into my first classroom in January 1997, after graduating college, to teach a second grade class in an urban school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. I was the third teacher for the class that school year, and I quickly learned that the opportunities I had experienced as a child were not available to all kids. That realization fueled my drive to be the best educator I could be. As I became a school and district administrator, I saw the impact policies and systems have on creating the conditions to ensure all students have opportunities and access, and all schools provide a solid foundation. It is vital we create a system where every individual student and employee feels that they belong and have access to the instruction and supports necessary to be successful. That is the work that I am committed to advancing as I join you in Visalia Unified.

Nationwide, we have been through and experienced a lot during the past two years. The pandemic highlighted just how important schools are in our communities, and communities responded by wrapping their support around schools. Schools provided instruction in new ways, provided meals and social emotional supports, and partnered with numerous community organizations to provide additional support to those in need. Yet, despite the loss and pain resulting from the COVID pandemic, each of us has shown amazing resilience. Students, so much was interrupted, but despite that you kept learning under unprecedented conditions. Parents and families, you faced new and unimagined challenges, yet you ensured that your children stayed focused on learning. Visalia community, you found new ways to provide supports to families and support education. Because of each of you, we are stronger, more unified, and focused on ensuring that the absolute best place for a student to learn and belong is in a Visalia Unified School District classroom.

I am excited about the journey we are going to embark on together. We are Visalia Unified Proud!

Kirk Shrum

Incoming Superintendent

Visalia Unified School District