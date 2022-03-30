Since coming to California I’ve worked to overcome my fear of rattlers. This has been semi-successful. Learning from first-hand encounters that they have no real interest in spending their venom on me if I keep a respectful distance has been life-changing. But I’m still glad I live on the west side of the Friant Kern Canal, which serves as a partial barrier.

Which brings me to the real point of this column: the folk saying “a snake in the grass.” I find myself using it, despite my aversion to the animal itself, because more often it’s referring to something non-reptilian. It comes to mind when my internal alert system is set off, when I feel there’s a danger in the room or in the neighborhood that I can’t see. Most often that danger is of human origin.

I felt the Snake last Friday when I attended the East Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EKGSA) public workshop to introduce LandIQ, the consulting firm proposing to provide all the data needed to evaluate groundwater use in the three sub-basins of the Greater Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Area (GKGSA). I wasn’t the only one who felt it. Half of the people in the audience were restless and agitated; the other half seemed to me to be resigned and ready to accommodate the change coming. People, including the presenters, had various names for the snake: the state government, the environmentalists waving their Delta Smelt flag, the urban water users who aren’t included in this effort to limit groundwater depletion (yet?). But the uncertainty of the direction from which the threat was coming was palpable. Nobody mentioned the guys drilling 2,000-foot deep wells.

The hammer hanging over the heads of anyone who questioned the fairness of the changes coming was simple, and graphic: Land Will Be Fallowed. Of course, you know me: the back inside of my brain was screaming Which Land? Whose Land? Because the snake I feel in the grass is the one bringing yet another elimination round to those individuals and single families still farming, picking them off like snipers from a ridge.

What they don’t say is that people will also be fallowed. Maybe some of the best ones, the ones who know what their ground will and won’t do, how to give it what it needs to produce the food we need, and bring a few bucks into town after their checks come from the packing house. They’ll be fallowed without a severance package, essentially fired, and some of their land values will disappear in a heartbeat. That’s the snake so many feel in the grass of this groundwater protection process, which is more about making groundwater transferable and marketable than it is about restoring the aquifers below our soil. Some of our farmers have become this snake’s prey.

I don’t know if there’s an answer. But maybe if we stop being afraid of the snake, as afraid as we were of Vladimir Putin’s massive column of tanks north of Kyiv, maybe we’ll find a solution. Maybe we’ll fight back. Maybe we’ll say, “You can’t have our land.”

Trudy Wischemann is a researcher of land, water and communities who writes. You can send her your snake sightings c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.