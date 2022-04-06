Mother Tongue

Until now, I had never thought that the language spoken by a people was important enough to go to war over. But apparently one of the reasons Putin is bombing Ukraine is because they speak Ukrainian. Unfortunately it’s not the first time a Russian-speaking leader has tried to eliminate those who speak that other tongue.

I’m reading Anne Applebaum’s book, Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine (2017), on the recommendation of my bilingual (Polish/English) friend Lillian Vallee. Knowing her personal connection to eastern Europe, I trusted her when she said, “Read this.”

Applebaum is a good writer, but my ignorance of this part of the world is so enormous, it’s slow going. The story is also tragic. Just looking at the photographs and reading the captions was enough to make me close the book’s covers and vow to come back later. But we can’t afford to ignore this critical history she so recently uncovered and published.

The story opens with the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917, a brief-lived attempt by the people who spoke Ukrainian to declare their independence from Russia, which had claimed Ukraine for 200 years. By 1917, the language spoken in the cities was Russian, especially by that empire’s government administrators, the elites educated in Russia, and the businessmen running Russia’s supply lines. One of the first acts of the Ukrainian revolutionaries was to replace all the Russian-language signs in Kyiv with signs written in Ukrainian. This act itself was enough to threaten the Russian-speaking bourgeoisie. By then, Ukrainian was the language spoken by the country people and so was considered inferior. Not only were Russian speakers suddenly threatened with having to learn a new language, they were also facing the prospect of having to talk like rural people, and perhaps—God forbid—be mistaken for one.