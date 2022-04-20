The second book is by Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., a name I remember from the news of my youth. Titled The Vital Center: The Politics of Freedom, first published in 1949, it came out just as the hot Second World War cooled into the frozen Cold War, and just prior to the Bolshevik-like McCarthy era. His description of the difficulties then, as countries tried to restore economic balance amidst the new crisis of nuclear warmongering and a loss of faith in humankind, has given me new appreciation for the decade into which I was born. The difficulties of maintaining a grasp on the truth were also described, putting our own era now into real perspective. The division our country’s going through now is not unprecedented: it’s history repeating itself, one of its favorite moves.

One of the best things about a free library is that it provides an opportunity to remember humility. Just walking in the door, looking around at all the books, then walking down the aisles and glancing at the plethora of titles, a person just can’t help being reminded of all you don’t know. With any luck, a person will be tantalized by at least one title to remedy that lack of knowledge, at least a little, and check it out. For free.

One of the first things oppressive regimes (or political movements) try to do is eliminate other people’s access to books. The book-burning of Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath in Bakersfield in the 1930s (written up beautifully in Rick Wartzman’s book Obscene in the Extreme, 2008) is just one local example from another turbulent time. The movie “Fields of Dreams” included a book-banning scene from the 1980s in the Midwest. We’re under a similar onslaught now.

I say all this simply to remind us of this precious resource we have (and often overlook), the free library. The free exchange of ideas is as critical to freedom as the free exchange of goods and services. If we don’t step up to the plate and defend that right, we’ll lose it and many of the other things we love unconsciously—until they’re gone. That’s the story you can find in books at the (currently) free library. Check it out.

