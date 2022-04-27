Farm Towns, Again

Unlike east-coast journalists, who helicopter in, scavenge scraps of the story and fly back home, the author of this piece, Glen Martin, knows better. Martin has been writing on California agriculture longer than I have, usually from the promotion side. But he is fully aware of the last 50 years of research on farm size and community development, the controversies over the acreage limitation especially in Westlands, the successful efforts of Westlands and the Tulare Lake gang to sabotage every attempt to bring the delivery of government-subsidized water into alignment with its public purposes. Recent publications also have kept the story fertile. Stuart Woolf’s farming operations are described in Mark Arax’s latest book, The Dreamt Land (2019); multiple academic warriors on behalf of the acreage limitation going all the way back to the 1940s are portrayed in O’Connell and Peters’ book In the Struggle (2021). But Martin completely ignores decades of research showing that Huron’s poverty is directly connected to the enormous size and political power of the farms surrounding it. Instead, the portrait he paints is one of charitable dependence.

The way we’re going, that might be the best future we can expect. But it’s not the truth of our past, especially here on the east side of the San Joaquin Valley. It’s even more true here in the citrus belt of Tulare County, where small-scale orange and olive farms provided enough income to generate community businesses and social activities, as well as winter work for laborers and stable homes in which to raise kids. Some of those kids went away to college and came back to help make their communities better, just like Rey Leon, Huron’s mayor. They also came back because this still is a better place to live and raise kids than most major urban areas. That’s not like Huron.

If there’s a shortage of water—and who now does not know that there is?—it seems to me that sufficient water should go to those farms whose linkages to the towns result in what big ag proponents always refer to as “the multiplier effect.” On the West Side (as Martin refers to the geography where Stuart Woolf and others even bigger than him farm) the multiplier effect is far smaller than here on the East Side, and could shrink to near zero as those growers convert their croplands to “solar farms.” Mechanization of packinghouses, currently ongoing everywhere in the valley, is already reducing the multiplier. But the likely elimination of independent small-scale growers in the current struggle over groundwater threatens more than just farmers: it threatens our communities as well.

It’s time to make the case for de-watering Westlands and using our limited water supply where it will do the most good. It’s time to stand up for the real qualities of life we still have here, and getting what we need to maintain that. And it’s time to pull the plug on slippery writing like Glen Martin’s. I’ll keep you apprised of that project.

Trudy Wischemann is a rural advocate who writes. You can send her your thoughts c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247 or visit www.trudysnotesfromhome.blogspot.com and leave a comment there.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.