Diablo Canyon – Problem or Solution?

I am captivated by this proposal and believe that we could even take it one step further. Rather than removing this stable energy source from the region, we should double down on production and build an additional site to power a mega-sized desalinization plant. The Stanford/MIT report estimates that, should a facility equal to the energy output of the existing Diablo Canyon facility be directed solely to desalinization, the facility could produce more than 4.5 million acre-feet of clean water annually: equivalent to the size of the Shasta Reservoir at max capacity.

This new plant would bring thousands of skilled jobs to the region during the construction and operation of the facility. Further, it could utilize the latest advancements in accident tolerant fuels, including uranium silicide pellets, to mitigate risk to the region. Additionally, advancements in seismic standards only build upon the successes of the existing Diablo Canyon facility, which has been extensively reviewed by a group of seismic experts and found to be above US Nuclear Regulatory Commission standards.

It’s time for Californians to stop comparing modern nuclear energy to that of the Chernobyl disaster. This source is, without question, necessary for California to achieve the goal of 100% renewable energy and zero-carbon electrical generation resources by 2045 as made statute by SB 100 (2018). Further, as our state contends with the effects of climate change, we must look to new and innovative ways to ensure we deliver on our promise that access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water is a right afforded to all Californians.

A double down on Diablo Canyon Power Plant is a realistic solution to both our clean energy and water demands for a 21st century California.