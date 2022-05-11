The news was not good company, however. Between the threat to legal abortion, pending starvation in countries dependent on Ukrainian wheat (including Ukraine), and stories of Boy Scouts being raped by their scout masters, my pile only seemed to grow larger. There is so much pain in this world, it’s hard to contemplate.

So when they say the only sure thing in life is death and taxes, they’re minimizing. They’ve left out pain. At least 98% of us, I think (and I’ve plucked that figure out of the air of my life experience) will be sure to suffer pain at the hands of another person or persons over their lifetime, no matter how long or short that life is.

Death, taxes and pain: is that all there is? Miss Peggy Lee’s voice just entered my mind, singing a song by that title which recommends that, if so, we just keep dancing. But I don’t think that’s all there is to count on. I think another sure thing is the Kingdom, even if it exists only in our minds. To substantiate that claim, let me tell you more about Dickens.

I didn’t want him. He was the runt of the litter that arrived in a free box of kittens left in my driveway last September. He stole the heart of every motherly woman who contemplated adopting one of those kittens, but was left behind in favor of one of the others, all of whom were visibly healthier and happier. He cried half the time, a whiny, “fix-me” cry. He was also picky about his litter box, his food, and his toys. He got himself into tight places and seemed accident-prone, a kitten only a mother could love—except his mother was missing.

So I took over, despite my misgivings. Those misgivings are that I’m afraid I’m getting too old for this: less able to remember things and angrier when I can’t do the work I want, more likely to strike out at interferences. I just hoped that the life he’d get here might be better than being turned out on the street.

As our lives started to grow together, I realized that he reminds me exactly of my brother Steve when he was little. Spontaneous, accident-prone, picky about food, sometimes whiny, and yet also somehow holy, a spirit, invincible. Trying my best to mother Dickens, I’ve realized how hard it must have been to mother Steve (and even myself, given how alike we were,) so I’ve grown in compassion for my own mother.

That’s a bonus in itself, but the real benefit is this: every day I have to forgive this little teenage cat, sometimes many times a day. And given my explosions, the same number of times I have to ask his forgiveness. It’s good practice. Despite what you may think about cats, Dickens is better at granting forgiveness than I am.

And that’s the Kingdom: forgiveness. Death, taxes and pain, all are made endurable by forgiveness. The Bible is full of forgiveness stories, amidst terrible examples of human-inflicted pain, taxes and death. But I think it turns out that the Kingdom is really all there is.

Trudy Wischemann is a remedial neophyte who suffers, rejoices and writes. You can send her your heart reclamation projects c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.