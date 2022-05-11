Diablo Canyon: Problem or Solution?

Despite the passage of Prop 1 back in 2014, we’ve seen little growth in the state’s capacity to store water or distribute it throughout the state. Thus, we’ve turned to a piecemeal approach to meeting our regular water needs, pulling from surface storage and groundwater sources, utilizing recycled water where possible, and relying upon sources from neighboring states. This approach has limped the state along for decades; however, it simply is not a feasible way to address our longstanding droughts.

One avenue that has consistently provided access to new sources of water is found within the process of desalinization. This process draws in saltwater and, utilizing reverse osmosis, purifies the water to a consumable standard. Around the globe, countries have adopted desalinization as a considerable part of their water portfolio. For example, Singapore aims to generate 30% of its water supply through desalinization as it progresses towards water independence. Inversely, California is shockingly behind the curve when it comes to embracing the practice.

I am captivated by this proposal and believe that we could even take it one step further. Rather than removing this stable energy source from the region, we should double down on production and build an additional site to power a mega-sized desalinization plant. The Stanford/MIT report estimates that, should a facility equal to the energy output of the existing Diablo Canyon facility be directed solely to desalinization, the facility could produce more than 4.5 million acre-feet of clean water annually: equivalent to the size of the Shasta Reservoir at max capacity.

This new plant would bring thousands of skilled jobs to the region during the construction and operation of the facility. Further, it could utilize the latest advancements in accident tolerant fuels, including uranium silicide pellets, to mitigate risk to the region. Additionally, advancements in seismic standards only build upon the successes of the existing Diablo Canyon facility, which has been extensively reviewed by a group of seismic experts and found to be above US Nuclear Regulatory Commission standards.

It’s time for Californians to stop comparing modern nuclear energy to that of the Chernobyl disaster. This source is, without question, necessary for California to achieve the goal of 100% renewable energy and zero-carbon electrical generation resources by 2045 as made statute by SB 100 (2018). Further, as our state contends with the effects of climate change, we must look to new and innovative ways to ensure we deliver on our promise that access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water is a right afforded to all Californians.

A double down on Diablo Canyon Power Plant is a realistic solution to both our clean energy and water demands for a 21st century California.

Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis represents the 26th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Tulare, Inyo, and Kern counties. Follow him on Facebook at Facebook.com/AssemblymanDevonMathis and on Twitter at @devonjmathis.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.