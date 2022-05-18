Two More Towns

The main difference between the two towns—and I’m throwing this out there for you to think about, because most people will think I’m crazy trying to compare Huron with Lindsay—the main difference is that those bonanza wheat farms on the west side never got broken up. They stayed huge. Over here, on east side of Tulare Lake in this back basin portion on the valley floor, thanks first to gasoline pumps and then the rescue by the people of the nation through the Bureau of Reclamation, citrus production in small units became the norm. When I moved here, orange growers my age could still remember the time when you could raise a family on 20 acres of oranges and olives, send the kids to college on 40.

This feat was aided, of course, by the existence of two large, successful producer cooperatives, Lindsay Olive and Sunkist. These cooperatives kept more of the profits cycling through the towns than, say, Wonderful does now. Or Sun Pacific.

Over the years, unfortunately, with the collapse of the co-ops and the smaller, owner-operated farms supported by them, Lindsay has grown closer to Huron in its social conditions and population income levels. Huron, however, is declining even faster in work opportunities on the farms surrounding them, which is causing a level of inventiveness not previously seen in many farmworker communities. Huron’s mayor, Rey Leon, a Berkeley grad who came back to his hometown, is tapping into the solar farm frenzy to get free electricity for his community and new jobs maintaining solar panels. He’s established a service program providing transportation to medical services for those who need it using electric cars charged at solar recharging stations. He’s trying to establish a 200-acre hemp farm for farmworkers to become farmers. And he’s working to create a school district to support the high school they’ve never had and want to build, an effort that’s been decades in the making.

With the drought and overdraft of groundwater currently deranging all relationships between towns and farms, we might find ourselves wanting to borrow ideas from Mayor Leon as he fights for his hometown’s survival. We might also want to do whatever we can to keep from losing the small farmers we have left.

Trudy Wischemann is a Berkeley grad who is glad to be holding her alma mater’s feet to the fire. Send her your ideas for rescuing our towns c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.