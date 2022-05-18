Two More Towns

column titled “Farm Towns—Again,” I said I’d keep you informed of my progress finding words to unravel a slippery piece of writing promoting one Westlands farmer as the hope for our future. Approximately 2 billion words in 10 drafts have gone under the bridge, but I’m almost there.
One of the ecstasies of writing (amidst the agonies) is discovery. I’ve learned so much geography I thought I already knew, it’s hilarious. Did you know that Huron is due west of Lindsay about 60 miles? On a straight line, straighter than a crow really flies. It’s also in the Tulare Lake Basin like we are, not in the trough of the San Joaquin River like I thought. And the more I read, particularly in Bill Preston’s book “Vanishing Landscapes: Land and Life in the Tulare Lake Basin” (1981), the more similarities I found between Lindsay and Huron.
Both towns were named by Southern Pacific, for instance. Huron was named in 1877 as a station on the coal-hauling line between Coalinga and Goshen. Lindsay was named in 1888 for the town SP platted along its second line between Fresno and Bakersfield. This line was built to capture the new fruit-hauling opportunities from break-up of the bonanza wheat farms, which previously dominated both sides of the valley.
The natural water supply is also similar. Both Huron and Lindsay are located on the alluvial fans of ephemeral streams, Los Gatos Creek and Lewis Creek. Both watersheds are small and receive no snowmelt runoff (Lewis Creek’s is much smaller in size but receives a little more rain). The first settlers in both places got their irrigation water from pumping the aquifers, and both towns found themselves between a rock and a hard place when those wells had to be deepened as the groundwater level plummeted. By the late 1930s, Lindsay had the deepest cone of depression in the valley, which made it the poster child of need for the Friant-Kern Canal portion of the Central Valley Project.
The main difference between the two towns—and I’m throwing this out there for you to think about, because most people will think I’m crazy trying to compare Huron with Lindsay—the main difference is that those bonanza wheat farms on the west side never got broken up. They stayed huge. Over here, on east side of Tulare Lake in this back basin portion on the valley floor, thanks first to gasoline pumps and then the rescue by the people of the nation through the Bureau of Reclamation, citrus production in small units became the norm. When I moved here, orange growers my age could still remember the time when you could raise a family on 20 acres of oranges and olives, send the kids to college on 40.
This feat was aided, of course, by the existence of two large, successful producer cooperatives, Lindsay Olive and Sunkist. These cooperatives kept more of the profits cycling through the towns than, say, Wonderful does now. Or Sun Pacific.
Over the years, unfortunately, with the collapse of the co-ops and the smaller, owner-operated farms supported by them, Lindsay has grown closer to Huron in its social conditions and population income levels. Huron, however, is declining even faster in work opportunities on the farms surrounding them, which is causing a level of inventiveness not previously seen in many farmworker communities. Huron’s mayor, Rey Leon, a Berkeley grad who came back to his hometown, is tapping into the solar farm frenzy to get free electricity for his community and new jobs maintaining solar panels. He’s established a service program providing transportation to medical services for those who need it using electric cars charged at solar recharging stations. He’s trying to establish a 200-acre hemp farm for farmworkers to become farmers. And he’s working to create a school district to support the high school they’ve never had and want to build, an effort that’s been decades in the making.
With the drought and overdraft of groundwater currently deranging all relationships between towns and farms, we might find ourselves wanting to borrow ideas from Mayor Leon as he fights for his hometown’s survival. We might also want to do whatever we can to keep from losing the small farmers we have left.
Trudy Wischemann is a Berkeley grad who is glad to be holding her alma mater’s feet to the fire. Send her your ideas for rescuing our towns c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.
