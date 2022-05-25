The Fallen

One of the ways I’ve been staying abreast of the war in Ukraine is by reading a “concise” history of the Russian Revolution. It’s apparent that nothing is concise about Russia, especially since it was overtaken by the madman Lenin, who made the czar look sort of kind. In between, from 1905 to 1917, there were about 12 years when the country had a constitution, meaning a rule of law that applied to everyone, and the creation of a form of democracy that held out hope for that enormous, backward country. But the Bolsheviks under Lenin killed that. Under Lenin, then Stalin, they were lawless, ruthless megalomaniacs who also killed tens of millions of their own people over seven decades.

And nothing has changed. This history book quotes Boris Yeltsin, successor to Lenin and Stalin, as saying to the American Congress:

“The world can sigh in relief. The idol of Communism which spread everywhere social strife, animosity, and unparalleled brutality, which instilled fear in humanity, has collapsed. It has collapsed, never to rise again.”

Unfortunately, all that remains fallen in Russia is its infant constitution and tens of millions of its murdered people, which are being added to daily.

I used to hate Memorial Day. Getting caught up in patriotism, it seemed to me we fell for the idea of commemorating war itself, holding it high as honorable, an expression of democratic duty fulfilled, and heroic. Flag waving still makes my stomach turn, evidence of a fallen consciousness. Yet seeing the people of Ukraine wrap themselves in their flag and fight off the invasion of another Russian madman has helped me. Sometimes we need to fight, whether it’s an external invasion by another country or the internal invasion by an insane influence.

On this Memorial Day, may we carry the memory of these historic facts into the future. May we not fall to our own madmen waving flags.

Trudy Wischemann is a veteran of domestic wars. You can send her your thoughts on fighting c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

