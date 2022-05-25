This weekend we will celebrate the lives of our dead, particularly those who fell in combat, in battle, in war. “Memorial Day” used to be called “Decoration Day,” if I remember my aunties rightly. It seems to me they meant decorating the graves with flowers, but my mind clung first, somehow, to the idea of a soldier being decorated with medals. I guess being decorated with petals instead is not too different.
Is there a difference between decorating and memorializing? I think so. “Memorializing” is the act of remembering with dignity. It re-members the dead with the community of the living. It’s also an act committing the past to memory so it carries forward into the future. When it is done in public, at the community level, it’s a way of sharing memory and acknowledging the reality of death so that we all might better appreciate being alive while we are.
Taking out the garbage Sunday night, I had a good conversation with a neighbor across the alley. She has lived here all her life, mostly in the same house. Her sister lives across another street; they are some of the stable people in this town. We exchanged a few stories about our early lives we’d never shared before, including those who’d fallen because of the Vietnam war, if not during it. Suddenly the specter of the fallen expanded to deaths from Agent Orange-induced cancer, and addictions, divorces, domestic abuse not just in our own families but also in families we knew. I found myself retelling the social-political chaos created by the war, as my educated generation began to see the massive governmental deception and to protest it, the environment into which she was born. Some of these stories we did not share, just visited silently in our own minds. But it was communion.
One of the ways I’ve been staying abreast of the war in Ukraine is by reading a “concise” history of the Russian Revolution. It’s apparent that nothing is concise about Russia, especially since it was overtaken by the madman Lenin, who made the czar look sort of kind. In between, from 1905 to 1917, there were about 12 years when the country had a constitution, meaning a rule of law that applied to everyone, and the creation of a form of democracy that held out hope for that enormous, backward country. But the Bolsheviks under Lenin killed that. Under Lenin, then Stalin, they were lawless, ruthless megalomaniacs who also killed tens of millions of their own people over seven decades.
And nothing has changed. This history book quotes Boris Yeltsin, successor to Lenin and Stalin, as saying to the American Congress:
“The world can sigh in relief. The idol of Communism which spread everywhere social strife, animosity, and unparalleled brutality, which instilled fear in humanity, has collapsed. It has collapsed, never to rise again.”
Unfortunately, all that remains fallen in Russia is its infant constitution and tens of millions of its murdered people, which are being added to daily.
I used to hate Memorial Day. Getting caught up in patriotism, it seemed to me we fell for the idea of commemorating war itself, holding it high as honorable, an expression of democratic duty fulfilled, and heroic. Flag waving still makes my stomach turn, evidence of a fallen consciousness. Yet seeing the people of Ukraine wrap themselves in their flag and fight off the invasion of another Russian madman has helped me. Sometimes we need to fight, whether it’s an external invasion by another country or the internal invasion by an insane influence.
On this Memorial Day, may we carry the memory of these historic facts into the future. May we not fall to our own madmen waving flags.
Trudy Wischemann is a veteran of domestic wars. You can send her your thoughts on fighting c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.
This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.