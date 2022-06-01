Active Shooter: What could lead a man to ‘act’ against innocents?

Since that Tuesday, I’ve listened to as much news as I can bear, hoping to learn something, anything, that would help me understand school shootings. I understand why we can’t seem to pass laws that make AR-15s unavailable to 18-year-olds. I understand why people whom I think are otherwise decent, law-abiding citizens just have to have an arsenal of guns in their spare bedroom (locked up, of course). I understand why some men would feel castrated if you asked for a background check before selling them ammunition enough to take down the Russian army. I understand these things.

What I really, truly don’t understand is why shooting up a classroom of innocents is some kind of accomplishment. I’m sorry. Is this the only way a terribly hurt, disgruntled, or angry man can blast apart the world he lives in with satisfaction? No, obviously. There are grocery stores, churches and synagogues, shopping malls, all ripe for destruction. But the kids can’t fight back. Perhaps that’s it.

So ok. We can’t keep guns out of their hands, obviously. We can’t always inactivate or deactivate an active shooter in time, obviously. We can install locks and metal detectors and alarms, but those are only useful if they’re used. At a school I can imagine that the last thing we want is to make it seem even more like prison. Unless, of course, it’s to keep it from becoming a morgue.

I don’t know. What makes a shooter active? Is there a trigger point, so to speak? Some hormonal flow, adrenaline gone AWOL, a blood-sugar spike, a bad tooth festering? An argument with a teacher five years before, a detention slip, or massive name-calling?

Or does it have something to do with what he holds in his hands, begging to be used, to be unleashed, to deliver the experience of power?

Trudy Wischemann is a Lindsay writer. You can send her your thoughts on school shootings c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.