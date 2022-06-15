As We’ve Sown

We here in the valley live under a myth blanketing our eyes and ears, suffocating our thinking, stifling protest. It is the myth of our agriculture’s efficiency and productivity promoted by agribusiness: that we grow the food to feed the nation and the world, thanks to the size and industrialization of our farms. We have become convinced that bigger is better and thus inevitable, so even if there are a few flaws in the system, they’re acceptable, necessary costs.

You may have been in a room somewhere when someone, likely some critic from the coastal urban areas, brought up one truly uncomfortable contradiction of that myth: that although the three counties of the southern San Joaquin (Fresno, Tulare and Kern) annually vie for No. 1 in the nation as top-dollar ag producers, we also lead the nation in poverty and hunger. It’s not a paradox, it’s a myth-breaker, a problem that suggests the math needs adjusting.

Unfortunately, this usually leads people to think the state and federal government should cough up more money and legislation to provide better conditions for farm laborers. We automatically think they’re the ones who are poor and hungry. And it seems we’ve become convinced the poor will always be with us, so we’ll just do our best by them and that’s that.

But farm laborers are not the only economic victims of agribusiness.

What the contents of “As You Sow” reveal is the way large-scale, absentee landownership patterns handicap rural towns and communities. It is the second, and even more important contradiction of the myth of agribusiness. It points out the diseconomies of scale that are never counted in the agribusiness math, not just to the families of farm laborers, but also the families of farmers, grocery and hardware store owners, clothing shops, insurance agents and restauranteurs.

More important, though often missed, is what the book documents about the improvement in community conditions where smaller, owner-operated farms thrive. For some people, that seems to be the hardest thing to believe, especially now as small farms continue to disappear and their small towns dissolve under the weight of increasing industrialization of agriculture.