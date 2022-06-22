One of my favorite local shopkeepers said to me last week something like “Say. I haven’t seen anything in your columns lately about Lindsay.” It was one of those questions in the form of a statement, as if he barely wanted to know why I hadn’t been goring the administrators of our fair city, and so wasn’t going to ask.

I was so pleased to know he was still reading the paper that I didn’t hear the challenge in it at first. As we talked, I could see there are still issues to pursue, but remembering the days when I could barely unlock my jaws from around their proverbial necks, I thought twice about offering to resume my role as watchdog.

It wasn’t until I got home that I remembered the pain of standing there alone.

Earlier in the week, another friend from past events stood with me and talked about the recent efforts to solicit public input the city had made. Suddenly I was flooded with rage over the indignities suffered five or six years ago by petitioners against the second roundabout near Savemart. A small handful of people had gathered 815 signatures against it, people who were afraid of the impacts that would occur if it were built. It was an impressive effort, an exquisite example of authentic grassroots civic action. When they handed the petition to the city manager at a council meeting, he wouldn’t even receive it, and turned to the city attorney, then to the recorder to handle the papers. It was so disrespectful and damaging I couldn’t speak. Many of those concerns became real when they built it, including constriction at one of the roundabout exits, especially at night when residents are home from work and have parked their cars along the curb. But so what? The people who planned and executed that piece of transportation infrastructure don’t live here and so neither see nor suffer the consequences of their actions.