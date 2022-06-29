The Puppeteers

There were wild celebrations last week above- and below-decks on the yachts of members of the TNC Party. Skezillionairres, trillionaires and mere billionaires partied hardy at their success in setting the dynamite on U.S. democracy, then lighting the fuse.

“TNC” of course (of course you already know this, of course) stands for Trans-National Corporations, another use of the word “trans” that doesn’t mean “transition” (although I suppose it could be becoming that). Here it means “across, spanning, above” nations and governments with their peculiar habits of creating laws to fit the cultures of the people living within them. Trans-National is another word for “above the law.”

The cause of the celebration, of course (and you already know this, too) was that their puppets in the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a one-two punch to Americans’ civil rights on Thursday-Friday by becoming permissive on gun control Thursday and prohibitionist on reproductive rights Friday. The internet exploded with rampant speculations on the instantaneous meaning of these two things on the ground. According to Kathryn Joyce in an opinion piece for Salon, June 24, the responses on the right ranged from vicious gloating to promises of “a summer of historic violence.” Joyce wrote:

“From the pre-emptive responses across right-wing Twitter to the supposed threat of a night, or summer, of rage, it wasn’t hard to imagine how that might play out, as one high-profile conservative figure after another repeated the same joking threat: The Supreme Court had wisely ruled in favor of dramatically loosening gun restrictions just before its Roe decision.

“Others, like Colton Duncan, a former Turning Point USA staffer turned political consultant for far-right Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, skipped the subtlety. He wrote in a long post that pro-choice protesters are ‘Nasty, ugly gender-confused animals’ intent on ‘torch[ing] American cities’ and doing ‘everything they can to tear down the fabric of America.’ Consequently, he continued, ‘They should be shot.… If you live in a big city, arm yourselves, Get ready to defend your homeland. Because the enemy is at the gate. If they threaten you or your livlihood [sic]…shoot to Kill.”