Bombs Bursting

In fact, the war in Ukraine, where bombs are still bursting in air, killing people, destroying centuries of development of infrastructure, culture, a decent political system out of the ashes of Russia’s previous dictatorship, and a half-decent agricultural system that fed much of the poorer parts of the world, that war has brought the essential goodness and bravery of our own political system into high relief. I believe that understanding is beneath most Americans’ support of the brave Ukrainians, whose plight resembles ours of 246 years ago.

We can celebrate the resilience of our political structure: our Constitution, our elected representatives, our oath-held public servants, the stable triangle of Administrative, Legislative and Judicial Branches that holds even when one or two branches are under attack by domestic terrorism. We can celebrate the wisdom of holding the Big Liars’ feet to the fire even as we mourn the disrespect they’ve paid to the rest of us, endangering our lives and our freedoms, disturbing the peace. It took a 26-year-old woman, Cassidy Hutchinson, speaking truth to power to break their hold, and one by one the real Republicans are seeing that wisdom and dropping their clubs.

According to a Newsweek piece published June 30, those include former Trump intimates Mick Mulvaney and Sarah Matthews, as well as some right-wing reporters at Fox News and the Washington Examiner. Fox’s Andrew McCarthy wrote:

“The significance of White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is that it shows Trump knew, in the moments before he took to the podium to give his rambunctious Ellipse speech, that the mob was armed to the teeth, including with firearms. He knew an armed mob would be headed to the Hill. Yet, he intentionally whipped them up with his speech. What’s more, he intended personally to lead the protest march….The stronger the evidence becomes that Trump intended to use the intimidating threat of armed violence to his advantage, the higher the likelihood that he will be indicted.”

The Newsweek piece also mentioned an op-ed piece in the Washington Examiner, another right-wing news outlet, which argued that “Hutchinson’s testimony shows that Trump is ‘unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.’” It quoted the editorial as saying “Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.” Some former Trump aides referred to Hutchinson’s testimony under oath as a “bombshell.”

These are the things I celebrated this Fourth. The continuing lack of liberty for some of our American citizens, however, dimmed all the lights. The killing of yet another unarmed black man, himself only 25, by eight Akron police officers chasing him in the night for unspecified traffic violations, pumping his body full of lead 30, 60, 80 times—who’s counting?—makes me hate explosives and the desire to use them. I respect your right to make decisions about this, of course, but I hate the ignorant bliss of it.

May we learn to celebrate and defend our liberties a better way.

