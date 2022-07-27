187 Minutes

That was the subject of the most recent hearing broadcast during primetime last Thursday, July 21. If you were to go back and watch, listen to, or read about any of the hearings, just to see what all the fuss is about, that’s the one I’d recommend.

You’ll see who the real heroes were: the secret service agents who would not take the President to the Capitol riots, overriding his orders; the secret service agents at the Capitol guarding our Vice President, the second in command, who thought they were going to die that day yet did everything they could to keep Mike Pence from the crowd that wanted to hang him. You’ll see people who knew in advance that things were going to get ugly and ran to get away. You’ll see people who pleaded with Trump to call in the National Guard waiting in buses on the fringe, but were unable to activate until they had his order. You’ll see our elected representatives continue with the electoral count once the rioters left.

And you’ll see the real Donald Trump: watching the riot on Fox News in the White House’s personal dining room, making calls to Senators to get them to delay the electoral count while they were being tear gassed. You’ll see everyone around him beseeching him to call off the riot without effect, from his staff and cabinet to his daughter Ivanka, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, even Sean Hannity. You’ll see him refuse.

This hearing also showed a video of Trump making the video to release the next day, in which he still could not say the election was over or condemn the violence of the rioters, words his speech writers thought the country needed to hear. They were his people, he said, he couldn’t say those things to them.

For a moment that looked like the tiniest glimmer of integrity to me. Then I realized that they were not just his people. They were his forces, his armed forces, and he was their commander in chief. To say the election was over or that the rioting was wrong would have been a demotion, a relinquishment of his real position as their leader. He wasn’t letting go of that, and still hasn’t.

That’s what those 187 minutes told me.

Trudy Wischemann is a citizen of the United States of America.You can send her your hearing observations c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.