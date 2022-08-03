Pro-Enslavement: The dark side of ‘pro-life’

Last week, one of those news items floated past on my computer screen, the kind you skip when you’re looking for something else. “Mother kills 3 children, self” was its essence. I went about my business, but the headline stuck with me. Days later, when I went back to search for it, googling “mother kills three children,” a long list of headlines appeared from recent news across the country: July 28 in Danbury, Conn.; July 7 near St. Paul, Minn.; June 27 in Rockmart, Georgia; May 11 in the Los Angeles suburb of West Hills. I stopped reading, did not search on different numbers of children.

What caused me to search was the question that rose in my mind whether the mother, whoever she was, might have been saved from taking such devastating action had she stopped having babies after the second child was born. There’s no way to know, of course, but let’s say she might have been able to handle her life if only two young ones were needing her constant care and attention. Then three of the four people would be alive today, not four dead.

Which brings me to the struggle over abortion. I have long felt that there’s something very anti-life hidden within the pro-life position. I am thinking here about people who adamantly defend the fetus from the moment the sperm finds and enters the egg, but then subject adults to jail time for risking that fertilized egg’s life. Does the life of the woman not count, or the lives of people offering decent health care to manage her reproductivity?

In the late 1980s, when I lived on Long Island, I frequented a camera shop owned by a father and son, who were friendly shopkeepers and welcoming to me. They were Catholic, and one day they were discussing the shameful death of fetuses thanks to the new abortion laws under Roe v. Wade. I asked them if they had any idea how many women died from illegal, unsafe abortions, and whether those lives counted under their pro-life umbrella. The father and son were beautiful in their response: they looked surprised, even chagrined, and said “you’ve got a point there.” We stayed friends. But would we have in this charged environment?