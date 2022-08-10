In the same way that it is the grapevines I planted 25 years ago that now feed the wild birds, it’s possible that I’ve been promoting production of June bugs through the maintenance (however faulty) of a compost pile. By foregoing pesticides and other landscape maintenance practices that some people think of as normal, even mandatory, I’ve contributed to the environment that my flock so enjoys. Their haven is also my haven; I’m a member of their household, not just an observer.

My new routine, which at first seemed so unproductive, has begun to pay dividends during the rest of the day. I get housebound easily, still commandeered by the antique idea that women’s place is in the kitchen—and all the other rooms, anywhere inside. When the heat hit in May, I reverted to my indoor responsibilities too soon after winter’s episode of house binding, and depression set in. I am naturally an outdoor person, so this small, precious morning time spent in communion with whatever is just beyond the walls of my indoor spaces, re-unites me with my real self. That’s who goes back inside to take on the day. With my whole self intact, I’m getting more done.

That brings me to a subject I want to touch only lightly, being ignorant: the baffling mysteries of gender identity raised by the rising of LGBTQ communities around the globe, and the issues they’ve raised regarding pronouns. Recently I was at a Friends meeting and when we went around the circle making introductions, they included the pronouns they desire to be used in addressing them. In that meeting there were only people who identify as “he/him” and “she/her,” but I found myself rebelling anyway because (as I discovered at that moment) I resent having to be reminded that I am female. I didn’t realize how jealous I still am at this moment of anyone who can use the stigma-free pronouns “he/him.”

Perhaps the stress of being “non-binary” could be reduced for these young people if more of us were aware of and claimed both sides of our personalities, male and female together. It’s another form of communion that could help all of us feel ourselves to be children of God.

Trudy Wischemann is a former horse-loving tomboy woman who now herds cats and writes. You can send her your pronoun conundrums (to add to the list) c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.