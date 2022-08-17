History’s March

Last week’s front page story on the UFW’s new march to Sacramento made me proud of our paper. It made me proud of the tradition of struggle against inequality and poverty created by industrial agriculture of which I am a part. I was impressed by the organization of the march, bringing in people from all over the valley as they follow the historic route taken from Delano to the state capitol in 1966.

That said, I was also saddened.

The first sorrow is that farmworker conditions have changed so little in 56 years that a 300-mile march of poor people is still necessary. The second sorrow is that we still do not understand the social, political, and economic necessity of the small farmers caught in the middle of this fight. Not understanding that the first time contributed to these farmers’ decline, and thus to the fact that now, more than ever, the farmworkers are fighting the big boys for their daily bread.

Although labor union organizing is far easier on large farms than at smaller operations, working and living conditions for farm laborers were better on the small farms. “The big guys didn’t care if we had toilets or water,” said a woman my age last month whose family had followed the crops in her youth. “But the small farmers, the ones with families of their own, would see that we had what we needed, even hook us up to their own electricity at night.” While that obviously can’t have been true everywhere, the general reality of it was urgent enough for her to come tell me after I preached one Sunday about the small-farm meaning of “vine and fig tree” in the Bible.

There are few people left who remember the fallout of the first march, when Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta led the way. I was not here to witness the effects, but I’ve heard stories from our local elders. Combined with the five-year grape boycott that began in 1965, flying the red flag with the black eagle’s blocky wings raised and spread was as polarizing and divisive to our rural social cohesion as flying the Confederate flag is today.