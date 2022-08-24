History’s Flows

Watching news clips of the flash flooding in Arizona this past weekend, I was reminded of my youth. One of the immutable facts of life I learned in the soggy state of Washington was that water flows where it will. It’s a corollary of John 3:8, often quoted as “the wind blows where it will.” Biblically speaking, that’s a metaphor for the unknowability of God’s spirit, but it works because not knowing where the wind will blow next is a common human experience. For me, watching floodwaters submerge Arizona streets has the same effect.

I have always loved watching floodwaters, probably for that very reason. Whether it’s flooding from my garden hose inadvertently left running too long or a creek gone wild or a reservoir filling rapidly, the apparent freedom of water, flowing to its own logic and set of rules, has the effect of putting me in my place, which can be comforting. I confess, however, that I have never had to be rescued from my rooftop or watch my livestock drown. That place is a hard place to be put.

Last week a report was released revealing the higher likelihood of experiencing a flood like we had in the winter of 1861-62. Lots of people were talking about that news, which I thought was good. From all the control we’ve exerted over water here in the last 100 years, we’ve lost touch with the reality of its power.