Home Stead

“I just don’t know how young people are going to be able to buy a home,” my father used to say repeatedly. I heard it for almost 70 years, from the time I was born until the time he died. As a young carpenter in the post-War construction boom, he saw how the ever-increasing population inevitably drives up the price of ultimately-limited land on which to build houses. He also saw how the conversion of lower-valued farmland to higher-valued subdivisions made the people he worked for rich, and how this wealth-making opportunity eventually was going to drive homeownership into the ground for the majority of the population.

He was concerned with more than just individual young families’ welfare. He understood that homeownership made the entire country stronger. If “home” is the place where you lay your head, “stead” is the place where you stand, where you can take a stand, the ground your feet belong to and the ground your body can defend. It is the soil from which you can grow your food as well as lay foundations for life in community, membership in the place where you lay your head.

When he was a young carpenter, he was afraid we were going to lose sight of this important relationship. I think his fears have proved to be well-founded.

And maybe that’s what makes the Ukrainians’ struggle against Russia’s invasion so incredibly impressive. When I see photos of the bombed-out Soviet-era apartment buildings, 10-story industrial-looking units of little boxes piled on top of each other, no real ground below on which to stand or grow food, just places to lay one’s head, the willingness of the Ukrainian people to defend this place against the Russians is even more impressive. But maybe after you’ve lost the ground on which to stand, things like having the street signs in your own language take on extra importance. Perhaps they know that the mindset that created this “modern” landscape in Ukraine will do only further damage to it, and they’ve had enough.