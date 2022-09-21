When I first heard about the Venezuelan asylum seekers who were unwittingly flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, my heart broke. Luckily the good people of Martha’s Vineyard felt the same way—the good, faithful church-goers, the plain public servants, the firemen and other first-responders. The working people on that rich-folks island all stepped up to the plate and said “play ball.” In doing so, they actually hijacked the intentions of the perpetrators of this political plot to make the largely Democratic citizens of Massachusetts look bad. I give the Vineyardians an A+.

It looked like a hijacking to me from the get-go. Think about it. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, gets some people in Texas (why Texas?) to talk some refugees staying in a shelter in San Antonio to get on a couple of planes by making false promises they would be met (wherever, destination unspecified) by people offering places to stay, jobs, assistance in all manner of things. Some of the refugees had immigration hearings in Texas Monday which they were supposed to attend, so their legal processes were hijacked as well as their bodies.

The taxpayer funds of the good people of Florida were hijacked to pay for the flights. Donald Trump even felt hijacked: DeSantis stole an idea he himself could have used if only he’d been head of something he could pretend he was defending, like a state or nation with laws being broken, for instance. DeSantis also hijacked Trump’s press attention for a few days and seems likely to do it more often. I wonder about Texas Governor Greg Abbot, who has been totally MIA during this event, and it was his “illegal immigrants” who got hijacked. Why did not DeSantis hijack refugees in his own state? Why cross state lines to commit this crime, potentially increasing the penalty? Maybe he can’t imagine there will be any penalties.