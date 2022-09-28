It’s enough to make you cry, even cry out. But that’s the short list, and if we looked carefully around the globe, we’d see varying degrees of violence occurring everywhere against those considered unequal. That’s true even when our eyes finally come to rest here in the land of the free.

When the title “equality for all” first occurred to me, it sounded ridiculous, redundant. The whole notion of human equality is inclusive of every human brave enough to be born. When I was a girl, I was instructed that the self-evident truth “all men are created equal” included me, a female child, that “men” was just a term we used to describe all humankind. As I grew and learned our history of exclusion from the category “men” and the fights waged to break down the barriers, first for Black (men), then for women of any color skin, even the fight for child labor laws—it became clear to me that sometimes we believe things that aren’t true.

The truth is, equality is a religious notion, not a political one. Left to our own devices, we humans will create and reinforce hierarchical social structures as a form of solidarity and security. Those at the top benefit more from the sacrifices of those at the bottom, but all gain something from being members of a more-or-less cohesive whole, like identity and protection from invading neighboring tribes.

According to Israeli scholar Joshua Berman, our notion of a democratic nation based on equality came not from the Greeks but from Deuteronomy, which is to propose that it was a God-inspired notion. In “Created Equal: How the Bible Broke with Ancient Political Thought” (Oxford U Press, 2008), Berman details how the most enlightened documents of Greek and Roman political thought did not attempt or even want to do away with social stratification. “To be sure,” he wrote, “Plato and Aristotle called for justice; lower classes should not be wantonly prosecuted. But in the Greek context, justice required, as Aristotle opined, that equals be treated as equals and unequals as unequals.”